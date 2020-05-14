These were the best-selling Android phones in the world in Q1 2020

Samsung reportedly shipped 6 million units of the Galaxy A51 in the first three months of 2020. Samsung reportedly shipped 6 million units of the Galaxy A51 in the first three months of 2020.

Samsung Galaxy A51 was the best-selling Android smartphone in the world in the first quarter of 2020, according to Strategy Analytics. The mid-range phone proved immensely popular among customers and accounted for 2.3 per cent of the market. Samsung reportedly shipped 6 million units of the Galaxy A51 in the first three months of 2020.

The acceptance of the Galaxy A51 shows the market potential of the mid-range segment. This also shows the impact of the Galaxy A-series in the market. The Galaxy A51 strengthens Samsung’s positions in the mid-range segment where margins are tight but the opportunity of growth is immense.

It was followed by the Redmi 8 which managed to obtain a market share of 1.9 per cent. It isn’t surprising to see Redmi 8 among the top best selling smartphones in the world. The phone costs Rs 8000. and is incredibly popular in India.

Third place went to the Samsung Galaxy S20+, which came as a surprise. The popularity of the Galaxy S20+ shows that the iPhone 11 hasn’t hurt sales of Samsung’s premium device. Samsung’s Galaxy A10s grabbed the fourth spot, with a 1.6 per cent market share and the Redmi Note 8 coming in fifth at 1.6 per cent.

Unfortunately, there was no smartphone from Huawei in the top five. The US ban on Huawei could have played a role in shirking sales of Huawei and Honor smartphones outside of China.

“As mobile operators have reduced subsidies in recent years, and many countries are now tumbling into post-virus recession,” Strategy Analytics Associate Director Juha Winter explains. ” Consumers want value-for-money devices with good-enough specs at affordable prices.”

The latest data from Strategy Analytics seems to indicate that the mid-range smartphone segment will further grow in a post-COVID-19 world. Brands need to offer lower-priced phones without compromising features in order to make an impression in consumer minds.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd