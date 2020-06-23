These are all the devices that can run iOS 14, iPadOS 14, macOS Big Sur, and watchOS 7

Apple CEO Tim Cook delivering the keynote on the first day of WWDC 2020. (Image credit: Apple) Apple CEO Tim Cook delivering the keynote on the first day of WWDC 2020. (Image credit: Apple)

During its Worldwide Developers Conference, Apple CEO Tim Cook and his team of executives announced iOS 14, iPadOS 14, watchOS 7, and macOS Big Sur. The new software updates for iPhones, iPads, Apple Watches and Macs will available this fall, with public betas for those will begin in July. Like every year, some older devices won’t get the upgrade this year. We list out all the devices that can run iOS 14, iPadOS 14, watchOS, and macOS Big Sur. Here’s the full list.

iOS 14

At WWDC, Apple unveiled iOS 14 with a number of new features including a new home-screen, picture-and-picture video, real-time, on-device translation, a streamlined Messages experience, and more. Apple says that iOS 14 can run on the iPhone 6s and later, which means those iPhones that currently runs iOS 13 is also supported by iOS 14. Check out all the features of iOS 14

For iOS 14, these are the compatible models:

*iPhone 11

*iPhone 11 Pro

*iPhone 11 Pro Max

*iPhone XS

*iPhone XS Max

*iPhone XR

*iPhone X

*iPhone 8

*iPhone 8 Plus

*iPhone 7

*iPhone 7 Plus

*iPhone 6s

*iPhone 6s Plus

*iPhone SE (1st generation)

*iPhone SE (2nd generation)

*iPod touch (7th generation)

iPadOS 14

Alongside iOS 14, Apple also announced iPadOS 14, a new version of the operating system for the iPad. Of course, iPadOS 14 is getting all the features coming to iOS 14 but there are certain features that are specific to iPad, such as universal search function, an all-new sidebar, and improvement to the Apple Pencil and the arrival of a new functionality called Scribble on iPad. iPadOS 14 is coming to the following iPad models.

*iPad Pro 12.9-inch (4th generation)

*iPad Pro 11-inch (2nd generation)

*iPad Pro 12.9-inch (3rd generation)

*iPad Pro 11-inch (1st generation)

*iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2nd generation)

*iPad Pro 12.9-inch (1st generation)

*iPad Pro 10.5-inch

*iPad Pro 9.7-inch

*iPad (7th generation)

*iPad (6th generation)

*iPad (5th generation)

*iPad mini (5th generation)

*iPad mini 4

*iPad Air (3rd generation)

*iPad Air 2

Big Sur is seen as the biggest update to macOS.

macOS Big Sur

Apple also announced the next major release of macOS in the form of macOS Big Sur. This year, macOS will be getting a lot of new features that make the latest update exciting. Some of the new features include an iOS-like design, Control Center coming to Mac, a revamped Siri with improved privacy controls, Apple’s new translation software, and more. Check out compatible macOS Big Sur Macs below:

*MacBook (2015 and later)

*MacBook Air (2013 and later)

*MacBook Pro (late 2013 and later

*Mac mini (2014 and later)

*iMac (2014 and later)

*iMac Pro (2017 and later)

*Mac Pro (2013 and later)

watchOS 7

Apple has released watchOS 7, a new operating system that will power the Apple Watch. As rumoured before, the new update brings sleep tracking to the Apple Watch, alongside a rebranded Activity app, called Fitness. WatchOS 7 will also bring new watch complications, plus the update now supports cycling directions and fitness tracking for dance workouts. Here are the compatible Apple Watch models getting watchOS 7.

*Apple Watch Series 3

*Apple Watch Series 4

*Apple Watch Series 5

