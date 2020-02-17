The Xiaomi Blog: With Mi 10, Xiaomi ready to re-enter the premium smartphone segment?

Both the Mi 10 and the Mi 10 Pro will arrive in India very soon, the company has confirmed. Both the Mi 10 and the Mi 10 Pro will arrive in India very soon, the company has confirmed.

Xiaomi is synonymous with ‘affordable’ phones in India. And probably this is the reason why premium phones like Mi MIX and Mi 5 never received great response in the country. Xiaomi has been the number one smartphone company in India for several quarters now and the credit for this clearly goes to the cheaper Redmi and Mi phones, especially the Redmi numeric series and the Note series.

Looks like the company now wants to change the mindset of consumers and enter the premium smartphone segment in India. And it wants to do this with the all new Mi 10 series. The Mi 10 and the Mi 10 Pro launched in China last week and soon after Xiaomi India Managing Director Manu Kumar Jain teased the India launch of the phones. He hinted that both the Mi 10 and the Mi 10 Pro will arrive in the country very soon. However, no specific launch date has been revealed yet.

Soon after teasing the Mi 10 series India launch, Jain revealed that the phones are going to be expensive when they arrive in the country. This is because the Mi 10 and the Mi 10 Pro “require state of the art facilities, which are not available in India”. He said the company will have to “import 100% of units” in order to bring the Mi 10 series to India.

Jain hinted that the India price of the Mi 10 and the Mi 10 Pro could be much higher than the China pricing. So expect the Mi 10 to be priced more than Rs 40,000, while the Mi 10 Pro could be priced around Rs 50,000. In China, the Mi 10 launched with a starting price of CNY 3,999, which roughly translates to Rs 40,000. The Pro version is slightly more expensive. The Mi 10 Pro comes with a starting price of CNY 4,999, which roughly translates to around Rs 50,000.

Both the Mi 10 and the Mi 10 Pro are feature packed. In China, the phones come with Snapdragon 865 chipset with 5G support, 108MP primary camera, four rear cameras, up to 12GB RAM, 50W fast wired charging and more. In his official tweet Jain hints that the same model of the Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro will come to India as well, meaning Xiaomi is all set to bring its flagship smartphone experience in the country after four long years. The last flagship Mi phone that arrived in India was the Mi 5.

After the Mi 5, Xiaomi didn’t bring any of its flagship phones starting from Mi 6 to Mi 9 to India. This is because Mi 5 wasn’t a successful product and it was mainly due to its not-so-affordable pricing. Given the fact that India is a very price sensitive market it will be interestingly to see how Xiaomi positions the Mi 10 and the Mi 10 Pro in the country and whether the phones can change the mindset of the consumers and Xiaomi can finally get rid of the “affordable” tag.

