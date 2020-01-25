The Vivo blog: India’s latest no 2 smartphone brand is gearing up for iQOO

Vivo’s market share has grown 76 per cent YoY in 2019 and 134 per cent YoY in the fourth quarter. (Image: Vivo) Vivo’s market share has grown 76 per cent YoY in 2019 and 134 per cent YoY in the fourth quarter. (Image: Vivo)

The biggest news for Vivo fans right now is that the company has replaced Samsung to become the second-largest smartphone manufacturer in India in the fourth quarter of 2019. According to the latest report from Counterpoint Research, Vivo’s market share has gone up to 21 per cent in quarter four when compared to 10 per cent in the third quarter.

As per the report, Vivo’s market share has grown 76 per cent YoY in 2019 and 134 per cent YoY in the fourth quarter. It’s the entry into the budget segment that worked in the company’s favour. Counterpoint states that this significant growth in market share is driven by the “good performance of its budget segment series”.

To know what’s Realme is up to, you can read our Realme blog here and know everything in and out about what the company is working on right now.

Throwing more light on Vivo’s performance in the last quarter analysts at Counterpoint said, “by successfully pivoting to online and aggressively positioning the S series in the offline segment with new features, it (Vivo) managed to make a dent in the Rs 15,000 – Rs 20,000 ($250-$300) segment. Due to this, Vivo captured the second spot for the first time in India’s smartphone market.

What’s Vivo up to now?

There is no specific information from the company yet but some leaks circulating on the internet are suggesting that Vivo will soon bring a 5G phone. The alleged 5G Vivo phone appeared on China Compulsory Certificate hinting at the imminent launch.

The same listing revealed that the talked about 5G Vivo phone with model number V5550L0A0-CN will come with 55W Super Fast Charging support. No further details are known about this upcoming 5G smartphone.

Some reports suggest that this Vivo phone could be the NEX 3. However, there is no official information from the company on this.

What about Vivo’s iQOO sub-brand?

Well, a lot is being talked about this new iQOO brand that will soon launch some phones in the Indian market. For those unaware, in China the iQOO brand works as a sub-brand, however, in India, it will function as an independent company and won’t be under Vivo.

OnePlus also has big plans for 2020. Read our OnePlus blog here to know what the company is working on right now.

iQOO is expected to launch two smartphones in the coming month. We will see this new brand launch only premium smartphones in the country. With this we can safely say that brand like OnePlus, Samsung now have another competition to deal with.

Arora also confirmed that the first iQOO phone will launch in India by the end of next month. Arora also confirmed that the first iQOO phone will launch in India by the end of next month.

iQOO has officially confirmed to launch its first smartphone in India powered by Qualcomm’s newly announced Snapdragon 865 processor. This means the smartphone will come with 5G support.

Earlier this week, Gagan Arora, who leads marketing for iQOO in India told indianexpress.com: “When we studied the Indian market, we found that consumers are looking for the latest innovation and technology in the premium space. We think that we can fill these gaps with iQOO, where a clear focus is on experience and performance.”

Arora also confirmed that the first iQOO phone will launch in India by the end of next month and said that this one will be the country’s first 5G phone. He revealed that the Snapdragon 865 chipset powered phone will come in two variants: one with 5G support and second with 4G LTE. He also cleared that the iQOO phone will be sold online and not through Vivo’s sales channels.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd