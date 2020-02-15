The Vivo Blog: Coronavirus impacts APEX 2020 launch, V19 Pro coming to India

Vivo also talked about the APEX 2020 launch and said that the smartphone packed with future tech will launch later this year. (Image of Vivo APEX 2019) Vivo also talked about the APEX 2020 launch and said that the smartphone packed with future tech will launch later this year. (Image of Vivo APEX 2019)

Coronavirus has affected various industries around the globe. From delaying launches to impacting the supply chain, the Coronavirus outbreak has also impacted the tech industry majorly. As a result of the outbreak, one of the biggest tech shows in the tech calendar, the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona, was called off by GSMA earlier this week.

Several smartphone manufacturers including Xiaomi, Samsung, Vivo, Realme, Oppo, among others had big plans for MWC this year. The cancellation of the tech show has led to the delay in the launch of upcoming devices which in turn has affected the business of several smartphone manufacturers globally. Vivo is among the phone makers that had big plans for MWC 2020. The company had plans to launch its futuristic APEX 2020 at its MWC event this year.

In an official statement earlier this week, Vivo confirmed the pull out of the MWC event. The company also talked about the APEX 2020 launch and said that the smartphone packed with future tech will launch later this year. The launch date is yet to be officially confirmed by the company.

This bad news comes right after the latest report from Counterpoint Research revealed that Vivo replaced Samsung to become India’s second-largest smartphone company after Xiaomi. The credit for the growth in Vivo’s market share goes to the recently introduced online specific phones under Vivo Z and U series. Last year’s Vivo V series wasn’t as successful as the company expected it to be and given that hopes are high for the upcoming V series.

Amid all the controversies around Coronavirus, Vivo is gearing up to bring its first flagship phone of the year in India in the coming month. The successor of the Vivo V17 Pro, which is the Vivo V19 Pro, is expected to launch in the country on March 3. Following the Vivo V19 Pro, the company is said to launch the V19 in the country. The pre-bookings for Vivo V19 Pro is expected to begin later this month.

Moving away from V17 Pro’s dual pop-up camera, for the V19 Pro the company is likely opting for a punch-hole camera design. Rumours suggest that Vivo V19 Pro will come with a dual punch hole camera setup on the front similar to the Poco X2 and Galaxy S10+. This is for the first time that a Vivo phone will come with such a design.

No additional details are available about the Vivo V19 Pro or the Vivo V19 for the time being. But as the tradition goes, we assume the Vivo V19 Pro will target the Rs 30,000 price segment in India. Having said that it is safe to say that with the Vivo V19 Pro the company will aim to compete with phones like Realme X2 Pro, among others.

The Vivo V17 and the V17 Pro weren’t very successful at grabbing consumer’s attention despite a fresh design and great cameras. India is a specification-oriented market and consumers look for phones that are powerful. The Vivo V17 Pro lacked in this department. The phone was launched with a year-old Snapdragon 675 processor which also powered the predecessor V15 Pro. This was the weak point for the V17 Pro. We hope Vivo learns from its past mistakes and bring the Vivo V19 Pro with a powerful processor that can deliver good overall performance.

