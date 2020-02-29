The Vivo Blog: Apex 2020 finally shows up and overshadows Z6

Keep in mind that the Apex 2020 is a concept smartphone, and just like its predecessors might not be launched as a commercial product for users to purchase. Keep in mind that the Apex 2020 is a concept smartphone, and just like its predecessors might not be launched as a commercial product for users to purchase.

Vivo has just revealed its Apex 2020 smartphone globally. The phone does showcase a lot of innovative technologies that we would like to see on smartphones this year.

Like other large smartphone manufacturers, Vivo too was expected to showcase its Apex 2020 concept smartphone at MWC 2020. However, due to the cancellation of the convention due to the coronavirus outbreak, the company has revealed the device via an online stream. Interestingly, the company forgot to remove its MWC 2020 ads, giving us an early look at the device.

The first innovation that the Apex 2020 comes with is the 60W wireless fast charging. The company claims the device charges from 0-100 within 20 minutes, however, keep in mind that the device only comes with a 2,000mAh capacity battery. As time passes, Vivo might bring this technology to some of its commercial smartphones, which we would want to test. As having this technology work on a smartphone with a larger battery capacity, would generate a lot of heat and it would be interesting to see how the company manages it. It might reduce the charging wattage after some time or have a completely different cooling mechanism in place to handle such pressure.

Another feature that caught my eye on the Apex 2020 is its rear camera setup. It is the first device in the world to come with a 5x-7.5x Continuous Optical Zoom along with a gimbal stabilised camera module. The company claims the device does not fill any focal lengths using digital magnification. To achieve continuous optical zoom all four cameras on the back work together, two cameras are fixed, whereas, the other two are movable with a periscope structure. A gimbal-like structure embedded into the primary camera module, according to the company, helps the device achieve optical stabilisation in the front-back and left-right inclined directions with enhanced performance. It claims to have a 200 per cent extended stabilisation angle, helping reduce blurring caused by a shaky hand.

The 6.45-inch FullView display is not as big an innovation as Vivo is claiming it to be. We saw Huawei use a similar display on its Mate 30 Pro smartphone, launched last year. So is not the under-the-display camera, which we have already seen Oppo showcase. The problems that will arise are visibility of the display, fragile nature of the display, accidental touches, accessibility of software buttons and the image shading that would occur.

Keep in mind that the Apex 2020 is a concept smartphone, and just like its predecessors might not be launched as a commercial product for users to purchase. Vivo might even take a different route this time by selling its concept smartphone to consumers. The company has not even revealed the full specifications of the device, so I guess we will have to wait and see what happens.

Vivo Z6

Overshadowed by the Apex 2020, the Vivo Z6 5G smartphone was launched this week. The device will go on sale at Yuan 2,298 (approximately Rs 23,721) for the 6GB RAM/128GB storage and at Yuan 2,598 (approximately Rs 26,818) for the 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant.

The device comes with a 6.57-inch display with a screen-to-body ratio of 90.74 per cent and a resolution of 2400×1080 pixels. The hole-punch is located on the upper right corner housing a 16MP camera module. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor with support for dual-mode 5G. The company also claims to have integrated “PC-grade” liquid cooling in the device with a multi-layer graphite heat sink to keep it cool.

On the software side, the device runs Google’s Android 10 operating system with its Funtouch OS 10 skin on top. This is a bit surprising considering that Vivo had recently put out a statement regarding the delay of its Funtouch OS 10 skin due to the coronavirus outbreak. All of this is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 44W fast charging.

On the camera front, the device features a quad camera setup consisting of a 48MP primary sensor paired with an 8MP ultra-wide angle sensor with a 112 degree FOV, a 2MP macro lens and a 2MP depth sensor. The company allows consumers to capture images in RAW format on this one.

In other Vivo news, the company has also revealed that it will be launching its V19 smartphone on March 10. The company has also shared official renders of the smartphone showing how the device will look. The device will feature a 48MP quad-camera setup on the back, it will come with a 32MP punch-hole camera on the front and will feature an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Vivo is also setting its eyes on the smartwatch industry, as the company’s first smartwatch has been spotted in India and Europe trademark sites. Apart from the listing, which states that the device will be named Vivo Watch there are not many leaks surrounding the watch.

Vivo launched its NEX 3 smartphone with a Snapdragon 855+ processor last year. However, a new Geekbench listing with a device codenamed V1950A and the NEX 3 moniker has appeared and it is powered by the Snapdragon 865 processor. The device comes with 8GB of RAM and runs Android 10 according to the listing. It managed to get a score of 921 in the single-core test and 3369 in the multi-core test.

