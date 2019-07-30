The TikTok smartphone is coming, confirms ByteDance

ByteDance, the company which owns famous social media platform TikTok, has said that it will be soon developing its own smartphone.

As per a report by news agency Reuters, the TikTok owner has confirmed its plans for making a self-branded smartphone following its deal with Smartisan Technology, a smartphone maker based in China.

The plan of a smartphone is a continuation of earlier Smartisan plans, the report said quoting a ByteDance spokeswoman. However, presently it is not clear if the device would be running on Android or some other operating system. There are no details about what will be the specs of the phone.

The said phone has been in development for around seven months and the effort is being led by Wu Dezhou, a former executive at Smartisan, the report said quoting a report by a sub-division of Chinese financial news outlet Caijing.

The company through its TikTok platform has developed significantly over the past few years. It has also expanded into the messaging service by launching Flipchat (aka Feiliao) in China earlier this year. Apart from this, it is also planning to launch a music streaming service of its own according to a Bloomberg report.

In India, TikTok been having a rough year so far. To recall, back in April this year, the Madras High Court had asked the central government to ban TikTok on concerns of obscenity in the platform which was later reversed after TikTok had removed over six million videos on its platform and assured more stricter moderation of content.

The social media app was again in trouble earlier this month after the government expressed its worries about “anti-national” and “anti-social elements” on TikTok and Helo in a list of 24 questions sent by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology to the social media platforms. TikTok then announced that it will establish its data centre in India.