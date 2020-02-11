The Samsung Blog: Why more phones like Galaxy M30s will help crush competition

What Samsung needs to do is to find the blank spots and bring those features to the mainstream that improves the user experience. (Image credit: Anuj Bhatia/Indian Express) What Samsung needs to do is to find the blank spots and bring those features to the mainstream that improves the user experience. (Image credit: Anuj Bhatia/Indian Express)

A friend of mine recently wanted me to help him choose the right mid-range smartphone. I recommended getting the Samsung Galaxy M30s. The reason I suggested the Galaxy M30s is because Samsung has managed to put a monster 6000mAh battery in a thin phone. Not only does the battery last for days, but the performance is also reasonable for a mid-range phone. This is why consumers will love the Galaxy M30s.

But here’s the thing, Samsung has a few smartphones in the mid-range segment that truly crushes the competition. In fact, I can’t think of any other Samsung smartphone in the sub-Rs 20,000 price segment other than the Galaxy M30s that I can recommend to friends and family. Shouldn’t there be more smartphones like the Galaxy M30s with distinctive features? I am sure there are plenty of Samsung fans who are eagerly waiting to see smartphones that are functional yet offer one or two features that are unique to the brand. Read my review of Samsung Galaxy M30s here.

I am not saying Samsung should ignore the competition, it would be childish. But the company needs to come up with solutions that solve key pain points consumers face with the existing smartphones. Like in the case of the Galaxy M30s, Samsung addressed one of the biggest issues smartphone users experience which is poor battery life. The phone’s aggressive price also helped Samsung drive volumes. Samsung saw a significant bump in sales in the last quarter of 2019 due to the launch of the Galaxy M30s, according to research firm International Data Corporation (IDC).

Express Tech is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@expresstechie) and stay updated with the latest tech news

Samsung does not need to jam pack smartphones with zillions of features that consumers don’t even use. Its competitors are good at churning smartphones with the highest megapixel camera count and fastest processors available in the market.

What Samsung needs to do is to find the blank spots and bring those features to the mainstream that improves the user experience. It could be a new M-series smartphone with the S Pen, or a budget smartphone with stereo speakers that are not just loud but sound great as well. Samsung could also work with Google and launch a new games bundle for its M and A-series smartphone users for a flat monthly fee. The opportunities are endless in both hardware/software space, as well as services, such as gaming and payments.

Can Samsung get the formula right? That’s the biggest question mark at the moment.

Next Tuesday: How can Samsung grow in the super-premium segment?

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd