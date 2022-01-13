The Redmi K50 Gaming Edition may be the gaming phone to wait for in 2022

Redmi recently took to Weibo to announce the arrival of the Redmi K50 series phones in February 2022. Redmi also stated that the phones would be powered by the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. Other features include liquid cooling, a 4,700mAh battery, and 120W fast charging.

Just like the Redmi K40 series from last year, the Redmi K50 series is also expected to come with a new ‘Gaming Edition’ variant. A new Weibo post by reliable tipster Digital Chat Station also suggests that this time, the Redmi K50 Gaming Edition could be the first in the series to go official.

The tipster also mentioned that the Redmi K50 Gaming Edition could be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, while other phones in the series that will launch later could be powered by the new MediaTek Dimensity 8000/9000 chips.

Redmi K50 Gaming Edition

The K50 Gaming Edition will also most likely feature gaming-specific features like in-build trigger buttons, RGB lighting, and an L-shaped USB-C cable for charging. These features were some of the highlights of the Redmi K40 Gaming Edition last year.

However, the only downside of the K40 Gaming Edition last year was the MediaTek Dimensity 1200, which was a great chip, but didn’t quite offer the graphical capabilities that chipsets like the Snapdragon 870 and Snapdragon 888 did, meaning games like PUBG Mobile couldn’t be played at maxed-out settings. That could change with the inclusion of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 on the K50 Gaming Edition this year.

Will the Redmi K50 Gaming Edition come to India?

The Redmi K-series phones have never made it to India, at least under the Redmi banner. However, the Redmi K30 did come to India rebranded as the Poco X2, while the Redmi K40 Gaming Edition came here in 2021 as the Poco F3 GT.

If a similar pattern could be expected for 2022, we could see the Redmi K50 Gaming Edition come to India likely as a Poco smartphone. However, there is still no confirmation on the same, and we will have to wait a bit longer to know more.