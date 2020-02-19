The Realme Blog: Realme X50 Pro 5G is coming, but who needs a 5G phone in 4G India?

Realme x50 Pro 5G is launching in India on February 24. (Image: Realme) Realme x50 Pro 5G is launching in India on February 24. (Image: Realme)

Realme’s first product launch for India will be the Realme X50 Pro 5G. For the unaware, the Realme X50 Pro 5G was initially set to launch at Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2020 in Barcelona on February 24. After MWC was cancelled by GSMA last week, Realme announced that it would go ahead with the launch in India, one of the key markets for the company.

Interestingly, the Realme X50 Pro 5G will be India’s first 5G phone. The smartphone will launch in the country just a day before iQOO bring in its 5G smartphone the iQOO 3.

It’s great to see India getting its first 5G phones, but should you even care?

Well, not really. India is still not 5G-ready like China or some other countries and it clearly doesn’t make sense to buy a 5G-enabled phone right now. Counterpoint, the research agency, is of the opinion that companies like Realme and iQOO are bringing 5G phones to India only to “get a first-mover advantage and showcase their technology to consumers”.

Read our previous Realme blog where we talk about company’s upcoming fitness band

“Brands are expected to benefit by launching a 5G smartphone as this move will enhance their brand value. Consumers will perceive such brands as innovative and customer-centric. This will increase brand awareness and lead to an increase in sales of their existing portfolio,” Counterpoint said.

IDC, meanwhile, said that while a 5G phone doesn’t make sense to a regular consumer right now, it brings value for brands. Smartphone manufacturers are using “5G” as a marketing term to tout their brand value though it makes little sense for consumers.

Express Tech is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@expresstechie) and stay updated with the latest tech news

The Realme X50 Pro 5G will be powered by the latest flagship processor from Qualcomm, the Snapdragon 865. So expect the phone to be more expensive than the usual Realme phones. This raises another question: Will Realme be able to leave behind the “budget” tag and attract premium consumers?

Navkendar Singh, Research Director, Client Devices and IPDS at IDC India, reminds us that Realme has been trying out different price segments for some months now. He highlighted the fact that Realme doesn’t want to make the mistake that Xiaomi made and the company is exploring different price segments. Xiaomi kept on launching budget phones in India for about three to four years and hence is now struggling to enter the premium market, he added.

In our previous Realme blog we discuss about company’s upcoming wireless earbuds

Given the fact that Realme X50 Pro 5G will use the latest flagship Snapdragon processor it won’t be wrong to say that the phone will come with an expensive price tag. The price is yet to be official but it is expected that in India the X50 Pro 5G could be priced Rs 40,000 and above.

The Realme X2 Pro that was priced around Rs 30,000 did pretty well in India, according to IDC’s 2019 Q4 report. Singh believes if the Realme X50 Pro 5G is priced around Rs 40,000 the brand will be able to pull it off. However, if it crosses the Rs 40,000 price tag, the company can have a tough time given there are phones from more trusted brands like OnePlus, Samsung and Apple.

Would you buy a Rs 40,000 Realme phone or go for an iPhone, or a Samsung or OnePlus phone?

Read our previous Realme blog where we talk about company’s upcoming smart TV

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd