The Realme Blog: Realme TV coming this month, making life tough for MiTV

After giving tough competition to Xiaomi with its phones, Realme is all set to enter the smart TV segment to take on its rival. Yes, Realme is bringing its first smart TV in the Indian market this year and we should be getting a glimpse of it at Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2020 later this month. Not a small achievement if you consider that this will be the brands This is for the first time that the Chinese smartphone manufacturer will participate in MWC.

The CMO of Realme India Francis Wang has officially confirmed the Realme TV. While answering a Twitter user on Tuesday Wang revealed that the Realme TV will be unveiled during their MWC event. In the tweet, Wang noted, “U gonna hear something exciting abt TV on MWC! #realmeForEveryIndian.”

Looking at the hashtag #realmeForEveryIndian it is safe to say that the Realme TV will come to India soon. We don’t know whether it will be called “Realme TV” or something completely different. Considering Realme’s biggest competition Xiaomi has Mi TV in India, the name Realme TV makes sense and could attract more consumers.

Realme is yet to reveal more details about the company’s first-ever TV but we can expect it to be as affordable as Mi TVs in India. Xiaomi sells several Mi TV models in the country. The nifty features that Mi TVs bring at such an aggressive price tag is commendable and Realme with its TV will definitely follow the same strategy in order to offer the best of features at an affordable price tag to the Indian consumers. And of course, compete with Xiaomi.

As a part of BBK electronics, while OnePlus focuses on the premium TV market, the Realme could be the one to target the affordable TV space in India.

Looking at the ongoing trend, we can expect the Realme TV to bring a big screen, thin bezels and Android software on board. It could also be possible that the TV will run Realme UI out-of-the-box.

Meanwhile, Realme is bringing its first phone with Realme UI to India on Thursday, February 6. The Realme C3 is the successor of the Realme C2 launched last year. Similar to all the previously launched Realme C series phones, the upcoming Realme C3 is also expected to be an affordable smartphone.

The Indian TV industry is booming. Slowly and steadily (almost) all companies that make phones are entering the TV manufacturing space. Samsung and LG have been making TVs for a very long time, following them came Xiaomi’s Mi TVs. Last year, OnePlus launched its first smart TV series in the country. Huawei’s sub-brand Honor is also said to bring its first smart TV to India this year.

