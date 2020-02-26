The Realme blog: Designs on the costlier segment, but same design on all its phones?

Realme X50 Pro looks almost like the Realme X2 launched last year, except for the frosted glass finish. (Image: Sneha Saha/Indian Express) Realme X50 Pro looks almost like the Realme X2 launched last year, except for the frosted glass finish. (Image: Sneha Saha/Indian Express)

After making a strong presence in the under Rs 10,000 to Rs 20,000 price point and thus creating ripples in the Indian smartphone industry, Realme is slowly moving up the ladder with towards expensive phones. Clearly, Realme does not want to make the mistake Xiaomi did by putting all its might behind ‘sasta’ phones. Looking at the 2020 roadmap, it appears Realme clearly wants to be everywhere be it smartphone, smart TV, fitness band, or audio industry.

Realme launched the X2 Pro last year and touched the Rs 30,000 price point. According to reports from IDC and Counterpoint, this smartphone performed better than expected.

For 2020, it has started with a bang, becoming the first smartphone brand to bring a 5G phone to India, the Realme X50 Pro. In fact, Realme said it wants to bring more and more 5G devices to the country this year. CEO Madhav Sheth told indianexpress.com that Realme will launch 5G phones across price points this year.

Umm.. is that a hint at affordable 5G phones? Well, maybe. That’s all great, but I seriously hope the upcoming phones from Realme don’t look like the old ones.

For instance, the Realme X50 Pro looks almost like the Realme X2 launched last year, except for the frosted glass finish which makes it feel slightly premium in the hands. But that’s about it. One may not be able to differentiate between the X50 Pro and X2 from the back.

In fact, if you see some of the budget phones from Realme it is very difficult to identify them from the back and front. I personally liked the diamond cut design that some affordable Realme phones provide but given we have seen the same design again and again in so many Realme phones, it’s now becoming boring.

As it explores new product categories, I wish the company also looks at new design concepts. The company recently confirmed that it will bring the Realme 6 and Realme 6 Pro to India next month. I honestly hope for a better design for these upcoming Realme phones given design is the first thing consumers notice about a phone.

Realme, are you hearing?

