The OnePlus Music Festival – Lit, be there for it!

OnePlus’ track record when it comes to tech has been pretty amazing. The brand has been delivering not just specs and features in its devices but focuses on the experience that its devices deliver to the users. And a big part of this experience stems from the community feeling that the company has engendered in the country. OnePlus has been working on building a community ever since it entered the Indian smartphone market.

And it does not all revolve around just tech. There actually is much more to it. OnePlus has changed the way we look at tech events. In the past, events by tech companies were supposed to be dead serious and super formal with presentations, scripts and press interactions. In short really boring. OnePlus made them fun. The brand used some really out-of-the-box methods and strategies when it comes to tech events and community interactions and has made them really exciting.

And now the brand is moving beyond tech in the event space. OnePlus is bringing the OnePlus Music Festival to Mumbai in November. In best OnePlus tradition, it is not going to be just some routine musical event, but will be a (Hollywood) star studded affair.

Leading the list of high profile performers is pop sensation Katy Perry. The Festival is all set to help fans realise their life long “Teenage Dream” and be the “Firework” that they always wanted to be. And she is just delighted to be coming to India. “I am looking forward to seeing and singing with all of my Indian KatyCats at the OnePlus Music Festival,” the star said.

It is not just Perry who will be flying down to India for the OnePlus Music Festival. The festival also brings the iconic Dua Lipa to India to help you write “New Rules” this November. The pop star rose to fame with her single “Be the One” and has since won a number of awards. And she thinks it is going to be a fun night, too. “I’m excited to get back on stage, I feel like it’s going to be such a fun night,” she said.

The music festival also has a number of Indian musicians to accompany these international pop icons. A line up of the most talented Indian artists are also going to be there to make the night even more musically merry. The list includes the very popular composer, singer, song writer and music director Amit Trivedi whose work has been appreciated in movies like Dev D, Queen, Udta Punjab and Wake Up Sid! Along with Trivedi, Delhi’s rock band The Local Train that is known for their raw, emphatic style will also be there. 22 year old Ritviz from Pune who rocked the Bacardi House Party session last year will also be performing at the festival.

The OnePlus Music Festival has been conceptualised to create a common platform where the OnePlus community and music enthusiasts can see their favourite acts and discover new music. “We decided to host this festival to share our passion for music with our community, who are at the heart of everything we do,” said Carl Pei, the co-founder of OnePlus.

Excited? Well, the OnePlus Music Festival is definitely the place to be if you love music. It is happening on November 16 at D.Y. Patil Stadium and tickets are available on the brand’s official website and with a starting price of Rs. 3,000. It promises to be a lit night. OnePlus would Never Settle for anything less!