The OnePlus blog: Wireless charging finally for OnePlus 8 Pro?

Latest reports hint at a long-awaited feature that might finally come to OnePlus 8 this year. We’re talking about wireless charging, something that has been rumoured since the OnePlus 5T. OnePlus has said in the past that it is working on proprietary wireless charging technology and looks like OnePlus 8 Pro could finally come with this. In case you haven’t read our previous OnePlus blog, check it out here.

Apart from this, OnePlus has revealed details of new and improved camera features it is working on for its upcoming phones to improve image quality, so it is safe to expect these on the new OnePlus 8 series.

One interesting feature could be the social media mode that will let users directly crop to Instagram and Twitter ratio size and share on the platforms. But more on the camera improvements later, first let’s jump straight to wireless charging.

Tipster Max J posted on Twitter a mock-up image suggesting wireless charging could come to OnePlus 8, though only the ‘Pro’ version is likely to support this. OnePlus is speculated to launch three phones in its OnePlus 8 series – standard OnePlus 8, affordable OnePlus 8 Lite and the top-end OnePlus 8 Pro, which will come with Snapdragon 865.

Wireless charging for OnePlus phones was definitely long due given most premium smartphones ship with Qi wireless charging support. But OnePlus has maintained that its charging technology is one of the best, whereas wireless charging cannot quickly charge a smartphone without heating up.

But, in an interview to CNET ahead of OnePlus 7 launch last year, OnePlus CEO Pete Lau confirmed that the company is working on a proprietary wireless charging technology, which will stand to the company’s standards. Though he did not give any specific timeline for its rollout, it looks like the company might be ready with the technology for OnePlus 8.

Lau has told Indianexpress.com last year that BS does not see value in offering wireless charging that takes longer than regular charging. This could mean OnePlus will offer fast wireless charging when it does, a first in the industry.

Of course, wireless charging for OnePlus makes a lot of sense, especially now given the company will try and push its OnePlus Pro variant in the premium Android segment where most devices support the feature. For instance, Samsung Galaxy S9, Note 8, Galaxy S9+, etc as well as Apple iPhone 8, iPhone X, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone XR, LG V30 are among some smartphones that support Qi wireless charging.

Coming to the camera improvements, the list is long. Though OnePlus did not explicitly mention OnePlus 8 in its blog post, it does say some videography features that the company is working on will come to its phones very soon. So, guess it is safe to assume OnePlus 8 will feature these improvements. In fact, the OnePlus camera app could change as well in favour of seamless single-handed usage.

One of the biggest changes could be identical exposure and white balance for all cameras of the phone, which will likely improve the picture quality of wide-angle, macro, portrait shots. More improvements include those for auto focus. Skin tone improvement will be top priorities this year, as per the company. Other areas include sharpness in picture quality as well as dynamic range, which OnePlus will try and improve with video HDR.

OnePlus 8 could shoot more stable videos than the company’s existing phones, thanks to 4K super stabilisation support that could be added to the new series. In addition, all camera lenses on OnePlus 8 could support 1080P and 4K video shooting, making it easier for users to switch between the two.

Other changes include an updated Gallery app’s video tools to allow users to edit videos in the gallery app itself as well as depth of field for telephoto camera recording and Night mode for night video.

Looks like OnePlus is going big with cameras with the new OnePlus 8, and not just on the software aspect. In terms of hardware, OnePlus 8 Pro is said to sport four back sensors and two cameras on the front. The rear quad rear camera setup will be a combination of a 64MP main camera, 20MP ultra-wide lens, 12MP telephoto lens, and a fourth Time of Flight sensor. Meanwhile, OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Lite will likely come with three rear cameras minus the ToF sensor.

