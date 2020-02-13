The OnePlus blog: Will the OnePlus 8 series launch earlier this year?

With OnePlus 7/7T series, there were gradient colour options in hues of blue and silver. With OnePlus 7/7T series, there were gradient colour options in hues of blue and silver.

It looks like OnePlus could cut short the wait for the OnePlus 8 series and launch it as early as the end of March, or at least this is what latest leaks hint at. Typically, new OnePlus flagships are launched in May, which has been the case with OnePlus 6, OnePlus 7 series but the company is said to announce its 2020 phones earlier than expected.

Also, OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 could get a new green colour variant, tipster Ishan Agarwal has revealed on Twitter. Thinking iPhone 11 ‘Midnight Green’? Well, it’s too early to guess what’s in store, given we’ve seen the company experiment with different textures and gradients for each of its flagship series.

For instance, the OnePlus 6 series was available in Mirror Black for a ceramic look, Midnight Black for those who like matte finish and Silk White colour option. With OnePlus 7/7T series, there were gradient colour options in hues of blue and silver. With OnePlus 7T Pro Mclaren edition, racing track-inspired back cover design in black with papaya orange tint was introduced. So, how different the new green colour option for OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro will be is difficult to say at this point.

Also, Ambient Mode is also coming to OnePlus smartphones. A feature in Google Assistant, it will essentially let users turn their OnePlus smartphones into smart displays as it shows information as well as suggestions when the device is put on charging. Smart home devices can be controlled using this feature as well. Just head to Google App Settings > Assistant > Devices > and toggle Ambient Mode on to enable the feature.

Meanwhile, OnePlus founder and CEO Pete Lau, has shared in a tweet, the ‘Never Settle family tree’ or all the phones OnePlus has launched since OnePlus One since 2014. In the image, two slots are left empty. Wondering whether the phones have been placed in this manner deliberately or there is going to be only two OnePlus 8 phones and no Lite variant? Well, that’s something left for speculations.

Is OnePlus 8 Lite going to launch soon? Check out the details here.

