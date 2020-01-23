The OnePlus blog: Three OnePlus 8 phones coming?

For the OnePlus 8 Pro, the company claims to have perfected the 120Hz Fluid Display technology, which will offer smoother animations, faster graphics. For the OnePlus 8 Pro, the company claims to have perfected the 120Hz Fluid Display technology, which will offer smoother animations, faster graphics.

It is safe to say that OnePlus has established itself as a mid-premium Android brand, making flagship-level specifications accessible on more affordable devices. But OnePlus’ strategy in India seems to have recently changed as it is looking to launch devices across more price-points. In fact, there are rumours of even a ‘Lite’ variant in its upcoming OnePlus 8 series, which will most likely be a mid-range smartphone. This means 2020 could be big for the company as it plans to launch three smartphones – the standard OnePlus 8, affordable OnePlus 8 Lite, and higher-end OnePlus 8 Pro.

For the OnePlus 8 series, the company claims to have perfected the 120Hz Fluid Display technology, which will offer smoother animations, faster graphics. To recall, the company first introduced a higher 90Hz refresh rate screen on the OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 7 series compared to the standard 60Hz. Apart from smartphones, OnePlus has forayed into the TV segment late last year, but the focus is still smartphones. So, what does OnePlus has in store for 2020? Let’s take a look:

120Hz refresh rate display on OnePlus 8 Pro: What’s the big deal?

OnePlus 8 Pro, the top-end device of the OnePlus 8 series is said to sport a 120Hz refresh rate display, which is a much higher refresh rate screen than 60Hz seen on most smartphones these days (with exceptions of gaming smartphones) like the iPhone 11 series, Samsung Galaxy S10, etc. So, what will a 120Hz refresh rate display change in a smartphone?

Refresh rate refers to the number of times the screen is refreshed in a second, so a higher 120Hz refresh rate would mean the screen will refresh 120 times every second, which translates into faster animations and smoother scrolling.

OnePlus first introduced a higher 90Hz refresh rate screen on the OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 7 series compared to the standard 60Hz. OnePlus first introduced a higher 90Hz refresh rate screen on the OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 7 series compared to the standard 60Hz.

Gaming is where a higher refresh rate will make a bigger difference. For those who like to play a lot of games on their smartphones, a 120Hz refresh rate would mean smoother graphics and animations, which will likely enhance the overall gaming experience. This is the reason why gaming smartphones typically offer a 120Hz refresh rate display. This includes ASUS ROG II Phone and Razer phone.

OnePlus CEO Pete Lau has already said OnePlus’s new 120Hz Fluid Display “will be the best smartphone display in 2020″. It will also integrate the Motion Estimation and Motion Compensation (MEMC) technology, which is supposed to ensure smoother video playback. Further, the display on OnePlus 8 Pro will be of QHD+ resolution and have the most accurate colour accuracy and 4096-level of automatic brightness control, which is four times what most Android flagships offer.

OnePlus 8 Pro, the top-end device of the OnePlus 8 series is said to sport a 120Hz refresh rate display. (Image source: 91Mobiles and OnLeaks) OnePlus 8 Pro, the top-end device of the OnePlus 8 series is said to sport a 120Hz refresh rate display. (Image source: 91Mobiles and OnLeaks)

However, do keep in mind that keeping a higher refresh rate would also consume more smartphone battery and therefore, OnePlus 8 Pro is said to ship with options of 60Hz and 90Hz in addition to 120Hz for users to choose from as per their requirement.

OnePlus 8 Pro: What else?

With the OnePlus 8 Pro, the company will likely go all top-end with the latest Snapdragon 865 flagship processor, dual-curved glass display, a glass back design and a bigger 6.65-inches screen. The big change could be a punch-hole display, a first on any OnePlus smartphone so far. The punch-hole will include the front camera. As for back cameras, OnePlus 8 Pro could ship with four sensors. OnePlus 8 Pro will be 5G-ready as well.

What about OnePlus 8 Lite?

From what rumours suggest, there could be the OnePlus 8 Lite variant this time, which will likely be priced under Rs 30,000 to compete with the likes of Xiaomi Redmi K30, Realme X2 Pro.

OnePlus 8 Lite will also feature a punch-hole display, but unlike the Pro variant, there will be three cameras at the back instead of four. Expect a 6.4-inch sAMOLED punch-hole display with 90Hz refresh rate and a glass back design. OnePlus 8 Lite will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1000 processor, which is the company’s new 5G chipset with an integrated modem.

OnePlus 8 Pro is said to ship with options of 60Hz and 90Hz in addition to 120Hz for users to choose from as per their requirement. (Image Source: True Tech) OnePlus 8 Pro is said to ship with options of 60Hz and 90Hz in addition to 120Hz for users to choose from as per their requirement. (Image Source: True Tech)

OnePlus 8 Lite will clearly be the most affordable of the three OnePlus 8 smartphones with watered-down specifications and a mid-range processor. OnePlus is said to stick with a Qualcomm processor for both OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro variant while OnePlus 8 Lite will pack a MediaTek SoC. Of course, we will have to wait for an official confirmation to know more.

OnePlus 8: Everything we know so far

OnePlus 8 could feature specifications similar to the Pro variant, except for a few minor changes. For starters, there will be no 90Hz refresh rate display and OnePlus will likely stick with a maximum 90Hz display for this one. The screen size is said to be either 6.4-inches or 6.5-inches, though it will be a flat punch-hole display and not dual-curved like the ‘Pro’ variant.

OnePlus 8 will also sport three rear cameras just like the Lite variant, though specifics are unclear at this point. The processor will be the same Qualcomm Snapdragon 865, which means there could be 5G-ready OnePlus 8 as well. OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro will come with up to 12GB RAM, while all three OnePlus 8 phones will run Android 10 out-of-the-box.

Meanwhile…

OnePlus CEO Pete Lau seems gungho about the new concept phone from the company. His latest tweet put the McLaren inspired phone inside a McLaren.

Check out this awesome video @Mrwhosetheboss made and get excited for all the possibilities 👀 https://t.co/9B697pwIH3 pic.twitter.com/i1GyxBW3Dj — Pete Lau (@PeteLau) January 21, 2020

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd