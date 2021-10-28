The OnePlus 9 Pro and 9: The Perfect Gifting Duo for Diwali

Wondering what to gift to the ones you love on the Festival of Lights? Perhaps the best idea would be to get them to Never Settle. Never Settle for anything less than the amazing OnePlus 9 Pro 5G and OnePlus 9 5G. The two phones have been among the most successful in OnePlus’ diverse portfolio of devices released this year, and are easily the best gifts for anyone today.

The OnePlus 9 Pro 5G is the jewel in the OnePlus phone crown, and easily one of the most powerful phones in the world, even months after its release. It comes with a beautiful design and subtle shades (Morning Mist, Pine Green, Stellar Black) that whisper classy premium in the ears of anyone who claps eyes on it. Its curved, brilliant 6.7 inch quad HD fluid AMOLED display with 120 Hz refresh rate, not only ensures an incredibly smooth viewing and navigation experience, but also conserves battery by changing the refresh rate as per the content being displayed on it. And it is tough as nails too – with Corning Gorilla Glass on front and back.

A Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor within that sleek frame, with RAM and storage variants of 8 GB/ 128 GB and 12 GB/ 256 GB, ensures that whether it is gaming, videos or even video editing, this phone will handle it all with a smile. Of course, routine tasks like mails and messages and the hectic social networking life are a breeze on it. Add in the stereo speakers that deliver high quality sound, and the OnePlus 9 Pro 5G emerges as a multimedia beast and a performance beauty that would be treasured by anyone who gets it as a gift.

Photographers of course will totally adore it. After all, the OnePlus 9 Pro 5G comes with cameras designed in collaboration with one of the biggest names in photography, Hasselblad. A OnePlus 9 Pro 5G not only comes with a 48 megapixel Sony IMX789 sensor with OIS, a 50 megapixel Sony iMX766 ultrawide, an 8 megapixel telephoto and a 2 megapixel monochrome camera, but with a whole lot of Hasselblad magic, ranging from colour tuning to unique perspectives (yes, Hasselblad’s legendary XPan mode is there as well). Throw in a 16 megapixel selfie camera into the mix, and the result is stunning photography and amazing videos that will make not just Diwali but every day of your life memorable, simply because the phone will deliver memories you cannot forget.

No less memorable is the OnePlus 9 5G. It coms with the same design language that marks the OnePlus 9 Pro, encased in tough and yet elegant Corning Gorilla Glass on the front and back and with very gently stylish shades (Astral Black, Arctic Sky, Winter Mist). It too is powered by, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 with RAM and storage combinations of 8 GB / 128 GB and 12 GB / 256 GB, which makes it every bit as powerful and able in its own right, A pair of stereo speakers add super audio to make multimedia experiences more immersive as well. And of course, all the action happens on a brilliant 6.55 inch full HD fluid AMOLED display, with 120 Hz refresh rate. And just like its sibling, it comes with Hasselblad cameras as well, with a main 48 megapixel Sony IMX689 sensor, the same 50 megapixel Sony IMX766 ultra wide sensor, and 2 megapixel monochrome camera, which deliver excellent photographs and videos. As in the OnePlus 9 Pro 5G, 16 megapixel selfie snapper ensures that you look your best.

Both these flagship devices run on OnePlus’ famous Oxygen OS, which means they will not only run smoothly without ever bothering you with clunky bloatware but thanks to OnePlus’ enviable update record, will keep running for years with regular Android and security updates. And of course, both phones come with not just large 4500 mAh batteries that can effortlessly see off a day of heavy use but also have support for Warp Charge 65T and 65W chargers in the box which recharge them in about half an hour. The OnePlus 9 Pro 5G can even be recharged wirelessly in about forty minutes! And what makes these phones even better gifts is the fact that both support 5G, so when the high-speed network does come to India, these phones will be ready for it. They won’t just be a gift for Diwali but for years beyond it.

The OnePlus 9 Pro 5G is available from OnePlus.in at Rs 58,999 (8 GB/ 128 GB) and Rs 63,999 (12 GB/ 256 GB), while the OnePlus 9 5G starts at Rs 46,999 for the 8 GB / 128 GB version, with the 12 GB / 256 GB version priced at Rs 51,999. Both phones are also available at OnePlus’ online and offline partner stores and also on Amazon. This being the festive, there are a host of offers, ranging from exchange to no interest EMI available on them as well.

They look amazing, they work every bit as amazingly and they will be around for years to come. If that does not make them the OnePlus 9 Pro 5G and the OnePlus 9 5G the perfect Diwali gifts, we do not know what does.