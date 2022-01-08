The NitroPhone 2 is a Pixel 6 for privacy-conscious users

NitroKey, a German data security company, has announced the NitroPhone 2 and NitroPhone 2 Pro, essentially a Pixel 6 and a Pixel 6 Pro but with added privacy features that make the phone more secure than the regular Pixel 6 series devices.

The NitroPhone variants come with the exact same hardware as the regular Pixel 6 phones, but come with custom software. This includes GrapheneOS, a custom operating system along with other features like an automatic emergency switch. Here’s all you need to know about the new NitroPhone 2 devices.

NitroPhone 2 and NitroPhone 2 Pro: All you need to know

The NitroPhone 2 and 2 Pro’s GrapheneOS uses the Google Titan M2 security key to authenticate the user when privacy settings are being changed. This prevents any unauthorised user, or app to make changes to your phone’s privacy settings without authentication from you.

GrapheneOS also supports Android app compatibility so you get all the perks of Android anyway. However, we’re not sure whether these phones get the exclusive Pixel Drop features. This is because all Google apps and services are stripped off GrapheneOS, although you can install Play services on your own if you want.

Features reportedly include the ability to encrypt the device, an automatic emergency switch that lets you turn off the smartphone after a set period of time and software elements that prevent apps from accessing your IMEI, SIM card numbers and MAC address.

The NitroPhone 2 and 2 Pro are priced at €899 and €1255 respectively, making them significantly more expensive than the regular Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. Users can even pay an extra €300 to order a phone without cameras, microphones, and any sensors that can be used to spy on them.