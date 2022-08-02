The next Nothing Phone could be a ‘Lite’ version, without the Glyph lights: Report

Just a few weeks after Carl Pei’s Nothing launched the Phone (1), it looks like the company is working on another device. Nothing is allegedly working on a Lite version of the phone that might miss out on the signature Glyph interface, according to a report by The Mobile Indian.

While this might sound surprising, it looks like the rumoured phone will be a pocket friendly version of the Phone (1). The report suggests Nothing may cut down on some features like the Glyph interface and wireless charging. But the ‘Lite’ version will have the same processor, display and camera sensors. It might also come with a charger in the box to compensate for the lack of wireless charging. What’s interesting is that the rumoured phone might sport a slightly larger 5,000 mAh battery.

While there is no information on the RAM and storage options, the report suggests the Lite version might be priced somewhere around Rs 24,999 for the 6GB/128 GB variant, which could make it more appealing to some users. It should be noted that Nothing has denied that it is working on any such phone.

Currently, the Nothing Phone (1) starts at Rs 32,999. Similar to the Nothing Phone (1), the rumored phone will be running on Nothing OS based on Android 12 out of the box and offer IP53 splash resistance.

There’s no doubt the Nothing Phone (1) has seen a lot of interest and hype in the Indian market. A ‘lighter’ cheaper variant might help the company gain more customers. But then it would take away from the edgy design, with the lack of the Glyph lights. After all, the design is the unique aspect of the Nothing Phone (1).

Meanwhile, the company has already pushed out two software updates to tweak and improve the user interface of the existing Nothing Phone (1). The latest update brings improvements to the fingerprint scanner and the Always-on display.