The next Apple iPad Air could have in-screen fingerprint scanner

The fourth-generation model iPad Air reportedly features an in-screen fingerprint sensor and a Mini-LED display. The fourth-generation model iPad Air reportedly features an in-screen fingerprint sensor and a Mini-LED display.

Apple may have plans to launch a new version of iPad Air with an in-screen fingerprint sensor. The tipster, who goes by the handle L0veToDream, claims that Apple is looking to launch an all-new iPad Air in September.

The fourth-generation model iPad Air reportedly features a Mini-LED display that measures in at 11-inches. The device might come with an all-screen design and could resemble the existing 11-inch iPad Pro in terms of looks.

Interestingly, the new iPad Air will be the first Apple device to feature a new in-screen Touch ID solution. Apple has been working on an in-screen, Touch ID fingerprint sensor for quite some time. Rumour has it that Apple plans to add a new in-screen Touch ID sensor in future versions of Apple Watch and iPhones.

The launch of iPad Air with an in-screen fingerprint sensor will be a bold step. Compared to the iPad Pro, which uses Face ID, the new iPad Air will have an in-screen fingerprint sensor, Touch ID. Simply put, there will be no notch or home button on the iPad Air, which will allow the tablet to have an edge-to-edge screen.

A Bloomberg last year claimed that Apple was exploring the idea of in-display fingerprint scanners for its next iPhones. However, there was no mention of whether the iPad will utilise the tech first. In-display fingerprint scanners are common across Android smartphones.

Other details are scant right now. We don’t anything about the chipset or whether it will support the second-generation Apple Pencil. There are chances the new iPad Air will come with a Mini-LED display, instead of a regular LCD display. Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo in a research note had earlier revealed that a 10.2-inch iPad with mini-LED is in the works.

Apple is working on a slew of new devices, which includes the HomePod Mini, over-ear headphones, four iPhones with 5G, AirPods Pro Mini, a 12-inch ARM-based MacBook, iMacs, Apple TV and AirTags.

