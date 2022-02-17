The New Super Fast Charger in Tech Town: What you need to know about the OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G

It might not have yet been officially launched yet but such is the interest in the latest Nord from OnePlus, that queries are coming in thick and fast about OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G. Of course, not much is known on the phone as of now (it will be launched at 1900 hrs IST on February 17), but OnePlus has the answers to the most frequently asked questions about the OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G.

Will the OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G come with support for fast charging?

Indeed it will. And not just any fast charging but SUPERVOOC fast charging, which makes the Nord CE 2 5G charge almost twice as fast as the original Nord CE. The OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G comes equipped with 65W SUPERVOOC technology. This will let you not just charge the phone from 1 – 100% in a mere 32 minutes, but will also let you get enough charge on your phone to see you through a day of usage in just fifteen minutes.

Will such fast charging speeds heat up the phone and/or even damage it?

The OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G has undergone several different kinds of tests to ensure it remains super safe.The phone has eight temperature onboard sensors and an independent charging integrated circuit (IC). These ensures real time monitoring of temperatures within the phone when it is being charged. The Nord CE 2 has passed 41 fast charging and device-usage test items. It also comes with the TÜV Rheinland certification for Safe Fast-Charge System.

In what colour variants will the OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G be available?

In terms of design, the OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G reflects a bold step forward, being inspired by ceramic just as the original Nord was inspired by marble. OnePlus tried more than twenty design ideas and had four rounds of trial production before arriving on the final design and colorways. The phone will be available in two colours, Bahama Blue and Gray Mirror. Both will use the same low-diffusion cosmetic process that is used in OnePlus flagships to deliver a translucent effect that is pleasing to the eye. While the Mirror Gray variant has a reflection, mirror-like finish, the Bahama Blue comes with a gradient colour coating. The camera module on bth is crystal clear and has been placed using a one-piece molding process, which makes it appear as if it grows right out of the back, giving the phones a very elegant look. They even have an excellent hand feel, courtesy a formula with 7 per cent haze and a roughness that will remind many of ceramic.

Will there be a charger in the box? Many brands are now selling phones without chargers.

Yes, it does. The charger remains an integral part of the OnePlus experience and also a reflection of its technological prowess. The OnePlus Nord CE 2 will come with a 65W SUPERVOOC charger in the box.

The OnePlus Nord CE will be launched at 7 pm, IST on February 17, 2022. You can watch the launch live on OnePlus’ YouTube channel.