The most exciting smartphones coming in second-half of 2020

As we head into mid-August, this is when smartphone launches tend to pick up. Over the next few months, we are expecting big smartphone launches from Apple, Google, OnePlus and Xiaomi. All eyes will be on Apple in September when the company is expected to release the iPhone 12 series. However, the iPhone 12 may not be the only high-profile smartphone launching in the second half of 2020.

Here’s a look at the biggest smartphone launches we’re expecting to see in the coming months.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2

At its virtual Unpacked product event on August 6, Samsung gave a preview of the Galaxy Z Fold 2, the successor to 2019’s Galaxy Fold. Set to officially launch on September 1, the reimagined model addresses some of the biggest complaints about the OG model. For instance, the device now includes a larger exterior display and internal folding screen, bending glass (instead of a plastic screen) that’s thinner than a human hair, a new hinge with dust “sweepers”, and 5G support. Samsung won’t reveal the price until September 1, when it also reveals the internal specifications of the foldable phone.

The Galaxy Note 20 Ultra is a large-sized phone. (Image credit: Nandagopal Rajan/ The Galaxy Note 20 Ultra is a large-sized phone. (Image credit: Nandagopal Rajan/ Indian Express

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series

Samsung’s latest Galaxy Note 20 comes in two models – the 6.7-inch Note 20, starting at Rs 77,999, and the 6.9-inch Galaxy Note 20 Ultra starting at Rs 104,999. While the standard Note 20 is powered by the Exynos 990 processor, whereas the Note 20 Ultra uses Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 865+ chipset. They also come with the new version of the S Pen stylus. Plus, they also come equipped with multiple cameras and Nearby Share — Google’s take on Apple’s AirDrop. The phones are available for pre-order and will go on sale in India on August 21.

The iPhone 12 will come in four screen sizes. (Image of iPhone 11 for representation) The iPhone 12 will come in four screen sizes. (Image of iPhone 11 for representation)

Apple iPhone 12 series

Apple is known for announcing new iPhones in the month of September. This time, new iPhones may not launch in September as indicated by Apple Chief Financial Officer Luca Maestri during the company’s fiscal third-quarter 2020 earnings. It’s not clear if all models will be delayed or some models. All said and done, Apple is destined to launch multiple models of the iPhone 12 in various screen sizes and price points. Rumour has it that the iPhone 12 will have the iPad Pro-style square design, smaller notch, 5G, OLED display, multiple cameras and OLED displays for all four models and A14 Bionic chipset.

Pixel 5 will be officially launched later this year. (Image credit: Google) Pixel 5 will be officially launched later this year. (Image credit: Google)

Google Pixel 5

Google’s next flagship is called the Pixel 5, and it’s coming later this year. While Google has not confirmed the price or specs of the flagship, it said the phone will be available sometime in the fall. Not much is known about the Pixel 5, except it will have a big camera array and a brushed metal frame. With the failure of Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL, Google is expected to use a mid-range processor on the Pixel 5, rather than the flagship Snapdragon 800-series chips found on previous phones. The launch price of the Pixel 5 could also be lower than that of the Pixel 4.

Pixel 4a will come to India in October. (Image credit: Google) Pixel 4a will come to India in October. (Image credit: Google)

Google Pixel 4a

Google will bring the Pixel 4a in October in India, its latest budget phone boasting a 5.8-inch OLED screen and the high-quality camera found in high-end Pixel phones. Starting at $349, the Pixel 4a is the most affordable smartphone in the Pixel phone lineup. Sure it might not be the top-of-the-line smartphone, but it could be the perfect pandemic phone. The Pixel 4a is aimed at the iPhone SE (2020), which retails for $399. The iPhone SE has proved to be a huge success for Apple, according to the company.

Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra is coming to take on iPhone 12 and Galaxy Note 20. (Image credit: Xiaomi) Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra is coming to take on iPhone 12 and Galaxy Note 20. (Image credit: Xiaomi)

Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra

The word on the street is that Xiaomi will soon launch the Mi 10 Ultra, a high-end smartphone that will mark the10th anniversary of Xiaomi. It will be an important smartphone from the strategy point of view. Xiaomi needs a new flagship to take on the Galaxy Note 20 and iPhone 12 and the Mi 10 Ultra could be that device. Details are scant on the specs or price, but we do know that the premium phone will apparently feature a 120x digital zoom. The Galaxy S20 Ultra, in contrast, offers 100x zoom. The Mi 10 Ultra is expected to make its debut sometime this month. The phone will reportedly launch alongside the K30 Ultra, which will be aimed at the OnePlus Nord and Reno 4 Pro.

OnePlus 8 was launched earlier this year. (Image credit: Nandagopal Rajan/Indian Express) OnePlus 8 was launched earlier this year. (Image credit: Nandagopal Rajan/Indian Express)

OnePlus 8T

If OnePlus follows its usual launch pattern then we should expect the launch of the OnePlus 8T in either October or November. Although not confirmed, the OnePlus 8T is likely to feature a 120Hz display, Snapdragon 865 Plus processor, better cameras and ultra-fast charging tech. These features make the OnePlus 8T a powerful device, though the killer feature of the phone is not known yet. Expect to see the OnePlus 8T flaunting a possible new design.

