The iPhone 12s (or iPhone 13) could feature both FaceID and in-screen TouchID

Apple is working on adding in-display fingerprint scanners to its popular iPhones, a feature Samsung and other Android makers have offered for years. According to a new report from WSJ, the 2021 iPhones will be the first ones to come with both in-display TouchID and FaceID. If true, the iPhone 12s (or iPhone 13) would be the only smartphone to feature FaceID as well as an advanced in-screen fingerprint scanner, giving Apple an edge over several of its competitors.

WSJ corroborated Bloomberg’s report, claiming two former Apple employees confirmed the Cupertino giant has been working on in-screen fingerprint technology and has considered including both Touch ID and Face ID on the same device.” Earlier this month, a Bloomberg report claimed that the 20201 iPhone line might get both FaceID and an in-display fingerprint scanner.

Apple removed the home button and fingerprint scanner when it launched the iPhone X in 2017. The company something called FaceID, on its newer iPhones including the iPhone 11 and iPhone 12. Apple said its FaceID is more secure than fingerprint scanners, including TouchID. But it appears that Apple may want to give consumers a choice of either using Face ID or a fingerprint scanner.

Apple’s previous iPhones had a built-in Home button and fingerprint reader. Apple’s previous iPhones had a built-in Home button and fingerprint reader.

Apple’s main rivals in the smartphone space, including Samsung, OnePlus and Xiaomi, have been offering in-screen fingerprint scanners on their flagship smartphones for years. Some use optical scanners, while players like Samsung use ultrasonic fingerprint readers. Apple, however, will apparently use an optical fingerprint sensor instead of an ultrasonic one. WSJ, citing a former Apple employee claimed that Apple is said to go with the use of optical sensors over ultrasonic ones, believing that optical sensors are apparently more reliable than ultrasonic ones.

The next-generation iPhones, likely to be called the iPhone 12s or iPhone 12, aren’t going to be much different from the existing iPhone 12 lineup. As of now, there’s no official word on when we can expect to see Apple’s next iPhone. Some speculate that the iPhone 12s (or iPhone 13) will look similar to the iPhone 12 in terms of design language but will come with a smaller notch and a 120Hz screen.