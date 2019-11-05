The Great OnePlus 7T & 7T Pro FAQ/ Got a question about the OnePlus 7T and 7T Pro? Here are the answers

The OnePlus 7T and the OnePlus 7T Pro, the two phones have become the talk of the town ever since they were launched. And that is hardly surprising, considering what they were offering. And at surprising prices too. Small wonder people are either getting their hands on these phones or thinking of doing so. And all this talk around the two phones also includes a number of questions about them. We have collected the most commonly asked queries about these devices and here are our answers:

How is the OnePlus 7T Pro different from OnePlus 7T?

Both, OnePlus 7T and 7T Pro come with top of the line specs. The two devices not only boast great, distinct design but tall, AMOLED displays with 90 Hz refresh rate, as well. Both are powered by the topmost Snapdragon by Qualcomm, Snapdragon 855+ processor, which is coupled with at least 8GB RAM (there are higher RAM variants available, too). In the camera department, both OnePlus 7T and 7T Pro are equipped with a 48 megapixel Sony IMX586 main sensor along with ultra wide and a telephoto lens, as well as a special macro mode that lets you take pictures from as close as 2.5 cm. The phones also come with support for OnePlus’ new fast Warp Charge 30T and run on the company’s Oxygen UI software, one of the cleanest and most efficient UIs in the market.

But these are the things that the two phones have in common. We do have a Pro attached to one of the OnePlus 7T’s name and with reason. The 7T Pro comes with a slightly bigger display at 6.67 inches as compared to 6.55 inches on the regular 7T and has a higher resolution. The OnePlus 7T comes with full HD resolution while 7T Pro has a quad HD display. In terms of design, the display of the 7T Pro also curves out on the edges adding to the premium looks of the phone. The Pro also brings a pop-up selfie camera to the table while the 7T has a notch that houses the selfie camera. At 4,085 mAh, the 7T Pro also has a bigger battery as compared to the 3,800 mAh present on the 7T.

Finally, the OnePlus 7T Pro comes with a starting price of Rs. 53,999, while the 7T comes with a starting price of Rs. 37,999.

Does a display with a 90 Hz refresh rate consume more battery than a regular display?

The OnePlus 7T and the OnePlus 7T Pro are among the very few smartphones in the market that come with displays that have a refresh rate of 90 Hz. This is not just some fancy number on paper – it means the action and graphics on your screen will be much smoother as compared to a regular 60 Hz display. Yes, it does consume slightly more battery but thanks to the large batteries on the two phones, you would be able to get through the day quite comfortably, even with display with 90 Hz refresh rate. And if by some chance you do end up running out of charge on your OnePlus 7T or OnePlus 7T Pro, Warp Charge will always be there to save the day.

But if you still want to save some battery, you can change the refresh rate settings. Both the 7T and 7T Pro come with an option where you can turn the refresh rate down from 90 Hz to 60 Hz. All you have to do is go to the Settings app, open “Display”, select “Screen Refresh Rate” and turn it down to 60 Hz and voila! You will have a regular display, which will tax the battery a little lesser.

How fast is the new Warp Charge technology in these phones? How much faster than in the past?

ThenOnePlus 7T and OnePlus 7T Pro come with support for OnePlus’ latest Warp Charge technology, Warp Charge 30T, which is 23 per cent faster than in the past. What’s more, the phones come with a 30W charger in the box. Warp Charge 30T allows you to charge your phone to almost 70 per cent in just about half an hour. What’s more, as OnePlus has an intelligent charging and power management system in place, there is no chance that the phone will heat up while charging.

What are the colour options available in the OnePlus 7T and 7T Pro?

With the launch of the OnePlus 7T and the 7T Pro, OnePlus has taken smartphone design to a different level. The two smartphones not only come with extremely premium and distinct design but also in colours that stand out without being too flashy. The OnePlus 7T is available in two colour variants— Frosted Silver and Glacier Blue while the OnePlus 7T Pro is available in Haze Blue. And if you are looking for a colour or variant that would give you an extra edge, OnePlus also has a McLaren edition in the OnePlus 7T Pro, which is designed in collaboration with the legendary Formula One McLaren team. The McLaren edition of the OnePlus 7T Pro has subtle Papaya Orange on the side and a special design pattern on the back that becomes visible when light falls on it at a particular angle. The McLaren edition does not just deliver a design edge but comes with a massive 12 GB RAM, which when coupled with the Snapdragon 855+ processor and 90 Hz refresh rate display spells “Speed” with a capital S.

What is Fnatic mode?

The OnePlus 7T and the 7T are THE smartphones to have when it comes to gaming. They are powered by the most powerful mobile processor present in business, the Snapdragon 855+ which is coupled with a lot of RAM. The two phones come with beautiful displays with 90 Hz refresh rate to help you render even the most graphic heavy games and all of this is topped with Dolby Atmos sound. But to take gaming to another level, OnePlus has introduced a special mode called Fnatic mode which blocks calls and notifications, streamlines network data and dedicates all system performance to your gaming, giving you an uninterrupted, smooth and lag free gaming experience. The two smartphones come with 48 megapixel main sensor but take 12 megapixel shots in auto mode.

How can I take a 48 megapixel photograph?

The cameras on these two OnePlus smartphones take a 12 megapixel resolution photograph by default. These 12 megapixel shots are small in size but do not compromise on image quality, as they use information and data from the 48 megapixel sensor. A 48 megapixel shot would of course given you a much larger picture but it would also occupy a lot of space on your phone, which is why the phones are set to take 12 megapixel pictures by default. If you DO want to take a 48 megapxiel shot with the OnePlus 7T and 7T Pro cameras, all you need to do is change the camera settings a little. You have to open the camera app, swipe up from below, select the “Pro” mode and tap on the “JPG” icon on top of the display. Here you will find a “JPG 48 MP” option. Tap on it and your OnePlus will start taking 48 megapixel pictures.

What are the best earphones to go with OnePlus 7T/ 7T Pro?

The OnePlus 7T and 7T Pro come with dual stereo speakers with support for Dolby Atmos sound which spells excellent audio. That said, if you are looking for a great audio experience over earphones you can choose OnePlus Bullets Wireless 2 which would connect to your phone over Bluetooth and deliver exceptional audio quality with a battery life of almost fourteen hours.

What kind of service support will I get for these phones?

OnePlus has a wide and extensive service centre network all over the country and an impeccable service and customer satisfaction record. To find out a service centre closest to you, all you need to do is head to https://www.oneplus.in/support/service-center, enter the name of your city or state and get started. To help you solve smaller issues and answer your queries about your phone and how to get the best out of it, you can also get assistance from the large and very proactive OnePlus community at https://forums.oneplus.com/?from=head.