The gaming phone for everyone: OnePlus 9R

After revolutionising our smartphone specs and price equations, redefining smartphone photography, pumping Warp speed in our chargers, the Never Settling brand OnePlus recently touched another part of smartphone experience to take it a step above the usual: Gaming. Along with the launch of the OnePlus 9 Pro 5G and the OnePlus 9 5G, OnePlus also launched a OnePlus 9 which would be focused on gaming— the OnePlus 9R 5G.

It’s no surprise that much like the rest of the new OnePlus 9s, the OnePlus 9R 5G also comes packed with high end specs and numbers. The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 processor which is 12.6 per cent faster than the previous generation Snapdragon 865 processor, a flagship in its own right, making this a phone capable of tackling all the games you can throw at it with ease. This is paired with lots of RAM and storage – 12 GB/ 256 GB and 8 GB/ 128 GB. But as this is a gaming phone, OnePlus has taken things from speedy to speedier.

It has not only added some major processor, RAM and storage numbers to the equation but also combined it with UFS 3.1 storage which is almost 3x faster than UFS 3.0 but also leaves behind PC based SATA SSDs in terms of speed. The same speedy experience is seen in the display, which apart from being a beautiful 6.55 inch Fluid AMOLED one with a high refresh rate of 120 Hz, also comes with 240 Hz sampling rate that allows you to use up to five fingers while gaming, simply because there is no such thing as too many fingers for hardcore gamers!

To keep its cool even while going through the most heavy and power hungry games and tasks alike, OnePlus has added a multi-layer cooling system to the OnePlus 9R 5G. The system uses a graphite and copper lined vapour chamber which makes sure the only heat that is ever emitted while gaming on the OnePlus 9R is from your opponent. To further keep a check on rising temperature, OnePlus has included 14 temperature sensors on the device that constantly keep monitoring the temperature of the device, ensuring a cool gaming experience. Literally.

OnePlus has also made sure that nothing should come between you and an amazing gaming experience by including a dedicated Pro Gaming Mode that not only reduces lag by optimising the smartphone’s resources but also minimises distraction with advanced DND that blocks calls and notifications, so that you get those wins in the bag without any troubles.

Gaming on the OnePlus 9R is backed by immersive actions and acoustics thanks to an X-axis linear motor that can be tuned to mimic vibrations that would go hand in hand with the action on the screen. This basically means, taking a shot at your opponent or an explosion in the game will produce a specific kind of vibration on the phone to add to your gaming experience, making it more realistic. This is paired with power-packed dual speakers with Dolby Atmos that create a 3D sound experience to add to those immersive feels.

Unlike other gaming smartphones that only know how to handle gaming and fail at all else, the OnePlus 9R 5G has actually managed to strike a fine balance between the two. Gaming phones are known to be bulky and chunky which simply makes them not only an eyesore (to all non-gamers) but also a pain to carry. But the OnePlus 9R 5G follows OnePlus’ design language, making it all things elegant and modern. It is 8.4 mm thin and weighs merely 189 grams, making it super light and sleek to hold and use. This also means it is perfect for long gaming sessions as it won’t really feel too bulky to game on. The smooth glass back also adds the perfect touch of premium-ness that all OnePlus smartphones are known to carry.

Along with being a gaming beast, the OnePlus 9R 5G also brings in a rather formidable quad-camera unit on the back which includes a flagship-level 48 megapixel Sony IMX586 sensor, a 16MP ultra-wide sensor, a 5MP macro camera and a 2MP monochrome sensor. There is also a 16MP camera on the front for selfies and video calls.

To keep up with both your general smartphone-ing and gaming needs, OnePlus has packed the OnePlus 9R 5G with a 4,500 mAh battery with an improved dual-cell design which is more than capable of lasting you through a day of heavy usage. And because it is a OnePlus the smartphone supports Warp Charge 65, with a 65 W charger bundled with the phone itself, which means even if you find yourself running out of battery, you can easily go from zero to hundred in less than 40 minutes on the phone. There is even a special IC encryption in the cable to keep it all cool and safe.

The OnePlus 9R 5G is powered by OnePlus’ OxygenOS which is almost as clean and clutter-free as stock Android but has its own integrity and identity that lets you do all that you want, be it high-end gaming, or social media browsing. Lastly, the phone is also future proof as it comes with 5G support. This means when 5G comes to town, this OnePlus 9R will be ready for it.

Whether it is gaming in particular that you throw at it or life in general, the OnePlus 9R 5G is a phone that will always reply: “Game on.”