The Family Man poster unveiled, and it is “Shot on OnePlus”

Binge watching TV series and shows is a guilty pleasure that many of us share. Missing deadlines, procrastinating, postponing work to watch another episode of a series is something to which so many can say– been there, done that. And the latest series coming up on Amazon Prime is only going to make matters even more so difficult for all “serial series watchers.”

Advertising

Amazon has just teased the world with the first poster of its new series called, “The Family Man.” The character poster starring highly acclaimed Bollywood star Manoj Bajpayee has got many excited for the upcoming series. It features the protagonist of the show, Srikant Tiwari, played by Bajpayee, with a pistol in hand, a few newspaper clippings as background with lots of dramatic effects.

But that it is not the only reason why it has become the talk of the town.

While Bajpayee attracted many eyeballs, some also noticed a small watermark on the bottom left corner of the poster. The watermark did not belong to any high-end, pricey photography brand or studio but to a smartphone brand that we know does not believe in “Settling”.

Yes! It was a “Shot on OnePlus” watermark.

Slightly difficult to believe, right? Well, we get the disbelief. Simply because the TV series’ posters are meant to be shot on high-end DSLRs with massive sensors and not on…smartphones. Smartphones that we use in our daily lives. But while it may be surprising, this is actually not the first time a poster for a TV series was shot on OnePlus. OnePlus has indeed done it before. A very popular TV series also used the cameras on one of its devices, to shoot a poster earlier this year, pretty much making the brand an experienced player in the field.

Advertising

And if you really look at the numbers and specs backing the cameras on the latest OnePlus device, it all might start making sense on how the cameras on the phone are capable of pulling off something like this.

In terms of sheer numbers of cameras and megapixels, the OnePlus 7 Pro is packed with a triple camera setup consisting of a 48 megapixel Sony IMX586 half inch sensor with f/1.6 aperture, which is one of the best in the world at present. Along with it comes an 8 megapixel telephoto sensor with f/2.4 aperture and a 16 megapixel ultrawide sensor with f/2.2 aperture.

While that big a sensor on the setup helps capture enough detail for even high resolution pictures, the 8 megapixel sensor on the phone gives you up to 3x optical zoom and the 16 megapixel ultrawide camera allows you to capture a wider area, making it perfect for landscape photography. The camera setup is also equipped with optical image stabilization, which comes bundled with not just the main sensor but with the telephoto lens as well. Yes, dual OIS that will help you take much more stable images, even in shaky conditions.

All of these are not just numbers on paper, their performance is backed by one of the leading sources of independent image quality measurements and ratings for smartphones, DxO. The phone received a massive 111 DxO Score, making it one of the top camera smartphones across all price points.

In simple English it means that the camera on your OnePlus phone is not your regular smartphone camera that is content with delivering pictures for social networking platforms. It can do that, of course, but it can also do much, much more – hey, it can deliver print quality photographs, something that was once the preserve of DSLRs and super expensive cameras.

Incidentally, there is a chance that the poster of “The Family Man” was in fact not taken by the OnePlus 7 Pro. Yes, we know the watermark at the base states that the poster was shot on OnePlus. But what the watermark does not say was which OnePlus device actually took the photograph. Now with the number and features that the 7 Pro boasts, it is logical to assume that the company must have used it for the shoot but with the T variants of the OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro lurking just around the corner (rumored to be launched on September 26), we would not be surprised if this in fact was a job done by one of them. Could this be the first public photograph snapped by the OnePlus 7T or OnePlus 7T Pro? We are not jumping to any conclusions, but we are wondering.