The date of Samsung’s flagship Galaxy S11 may have just leaked

Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy S11 in the third week of February next year, according to SamMobile. The publication claims that the Galaxy S11 might be unveiled at Samsung’s high-profile Unpacked event on February 18, 2020.

The South Korean major typically unravels the Galaxy S lineup in the month of February, while sales start in early March. The Galaxy S10 lineup was introduced in San Francisco on February 20, 2019, and the phones officially went on sale in the US on March 8. As always, take this rumour with a pinch of salt, but it’s worth pointing that SamMobile has been a reliable source when it comes to Samsung leaks.

Galaxy S11 lineup will focus on the camera

The Galaxy S11 is, obviously, a big-ticket smartphone. The phone will be pitted against the iPhone 11 Pro Max, so it is fair to expect some big changes on the cards. Like Apple’s top-end iPhone, the Galaxy S11 Plus will be all about the camera.

Rumour has it that the device will pack a huge 108-megapixel camera sensor (the same lens found in the Xiaomi Mi Mix Alpha concept phone) with a 5x optical zoom. The handset is also said to have a button-less design and may feature a speedometer and could be made available with up to 1TB of internal storage.

While it is too early to speculate, the Galaxy S11 will reportedly get a new model with the S Pen. This could mean the end of the Galaxy Note series.

In addition to announcing a new Galaxy S11 lineup of devices, Samsung could also show off the second-generation Galaxy Fold with the all-new design. Samsung may also share more details on the long-delayed Galaxy Home smart speakers. We’ll have more information to share with you as additional details surfaces, so stay tuned.