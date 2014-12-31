2014: The best gadgets we reviewed

Here is our pick of the best gadgets of the year. Here is our pick of the best gadgets of the year.

2014 was a good year for technology. There were so many game changing smartphones through the year and most of them were not even flagship devices. It was also a year in which wearables started becoming more prominent and laptops were pushed to the sidelines. The world also realised that the tablet was not such a big deal afterall. Here is our pick of the best gadgets of the year.

Lenovo Vibe X2 (Rs 19,990)

Lenovo got the sweet spot right by giving the best possible specs at a very affordable price point. The phone had everything, great processing power, a good camera, a decent battery and innovative design. Plus you could add a battery layer to make it last longer and a speaker layer to increase the sound output. No wonder it is called the world’s first layered phones.

Samsung Galaxy Note 4 (Rs 55,000)

The best phablet got better this year with a stylus that is actually better than a pen. The Note still retains the edge when it comes to processing power in Android phones and has the best display in a smartphone. It has a camera which can now give you 4K recording and there are a handful of apps that make the best use of the stylus. In 2015, you will be able to buy the Note Edge too, provided you can afford it.

BlackBerry Passport (Rs 46,000)

This phone might not have flown off the shelves, but it was certainly the most innovative of the year with a different form factor and a unique keyboard. The phone, which was the shape of a passport and made to fit any shirt pocket, also had a surprisingly good camera and great battery life. It showed that BlackBerry still had some steam left in it as a hardware company.

Sony Xperia Z3 and Z3 Compact (Rs 49,990 & Rs 40,990)

If you are looking for a complete android phone, then the Z3 is pretty much up there with top-end performance, a great camera with 4K recording and a slim design. It is an added advantage that the Xperia flagships still have the best waterproofing in town. For those who didn’t want to spend as much or use a large phone, Sony had the Compact version which for many was a better option.

Lenovo Yoga Tablet 2 (Rs 20,990+)

Lenovo Yoga Tablet 2 (Rs 20,990+)

If you look at the price to specs ratio, then this is simply the best Android tablet at the moment with a Full HD screen, a large battery and maybe the best audio in any mobile device. It also offers users multiple usage options thanks to its unique design. For those who want to do more with their tablet there is always the more expensive, more powerful Pro version.

Sony Smartband

The Sony SmartBand is the best and easiest wearable band in the market. Thanks to the Lifelogger app, its users can create a wonderful lifelog and lead a healthier life. It might not have an LEd screen or many buttons, but they just end up being distractions at the end of the day. The fact that it comes free with Xperia flagships gives it another brownie point.

LG Tone Infinim (Rs 10,000)

LG Tone Infinim (Rs 10,000)

LG had a completely different take on headphones in 2014 with the Tone Infinim, which is worn around the neck and not the head. It comes with retractable earphones and superb audio quality. There is no other Bluetooth headset that gives so many options. extra makrs for completely reinventing the headphone.

Bose SoundLink Color (Rs 11,138)

There has never been any doubt about the audio quality of a Bose product. But what makes the SoundLink Colour different is that it is among the most aggressively priced product from the company in a long time. Plus, the small box is good enough to make any large music system in your house redundant.

Canon Powershot SX60HS (Rs 34,490)

There are still somethings the phone camera can’t do and among them is a 65x zoom. This Canon clicker showed that a 1200mm equivalent zoom can be achieved in a compact camera and that too with stunningly sharp results. It also offers great video quality, even with the extreme zoom and comes with wireless options too.

Toshiba Satellite P50t 4K laptop (Rs 86,000)

This is the first laptop is the first to bring 4K to your desk and be able to manage this heavy content. The laptop comes with a high-end processor and all the bells and whistles you would need in a top-end Windows laptop. Though expensive, it is a good way to future proof yourself.

Apple iPhone 6 (Rs 53,500+)

The phone might not be as tempting as before, but the iPhone is still among the best smartphones in the market, any market. It still has features that the Android phones are still catching up with. This time that feature would be Apple Pay. Plus there is more scope for customisation now as well as compatibility with the iWatch coming soon.

Special mention

Asus Zenfone 5: This smartphone pushed the price point below Rs 10,000 though its specs could have commanded a better price.

Nikon D5300: A great mid-range DSLR that take care of all your photography, and videography, needs.

Marley Liberate BT: A stylish Bluetooth speaker that also produces superb sound without breaking your bank.

Moto 360: Among the first in the Android Wear brigade, this smartwatch gives a glimpse of what the future holds for us.

HTC M8: This flagship brought in innovation in the form of a dual camera that could understand depth of field and dot view cover that showed how simple design triumphs.

OnePlus One: This smartphone showed that top-end specs don’t need to come with huge price tags, however the phone lost its edge with its operating system going to Micromax.

