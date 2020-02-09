The Apple Blog: Time to offer a better battery?

With the iPhones 11 Pro Max, I have finally used an Apple phone that does not give up on your before your day is over. (Image credit: Bloomberg) With the iPhones 11 Pro Max, I have finally used an Apple phone that does not give up on your before your day is over. (Image credit: Bloomberg)

Most Apple users have at some time or the other expressed frustration at their device slowing down as time passes. Now, it seems our suspicions were right.

Last week, France fined Apple Euros 25 million for slowing down older iPhone models. Slapping the fine, France’s competition and fraud watchdog DGCCRF was critical of Apple for not informing consumers that the company was doing this.

That Apple does slow down older devices is not news. Apple has been doing this for some time to “increase the life of devices”. This is interesting because by this logic iPhones slow down gradually as the battery starts going below its peak performance range. This is Apple striving for a balance between performance and overall experience. The company has tried to highlight that this is not to push its users to upgrade.

Battery life has been a huge pain point with Apple devices since they were first launched. Even as it offered superior performance, iPhones were woefully behind Android devices when it came to sheer battery size. And that’s why Cupertino has had to resort to some software jugglery to keep battery performance at optimum levels.

Must read| The sound business strategy behind the success of iPhone 11 in India

However, Apple might not need this much with the newer generation of iPhones. With the iPhone 11 Pro Max, I have finally used an Apple phone that does not give up on your before your day is over. On a full charge, this phone lasts till when you are back home, even with the horrible networks we have in India.

But that said, Apple is still behind Android phones when it comes to battery life. The Samsung M30s keeps coming to my mind when I talk of battery life. This slime phone has a 6000mAh battery and still does not look like a brick. So it is possible now to have a phone that sticks to Apple aesthetics and still offers a large battery.

As a feature on the new iPhones, Apple should look at a hardware fix so that it does not have to optimise software further.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd