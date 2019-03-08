Thanks to Reddit, we now have hilarious Galaxy S10 wallpapers for that front camera hole

Samsung Galaxy S10, S10+ and S10e come with a newer Infinity-O display where the front camera is included in punch-hole under the display. The screen on the three phones is bezel-less with circular punch-hole on the Galaxy S10, S10e, which come with single selfie camera and oval hole for dual front cameras on the S10+ variant.

While Samsung has gone for what it probably considers a unique display, the internet and Reddit delivered on creating some truly hilarious Galaxy S10 wallpapers making use of the cutout. The one with the Kim Jong-Un, peering through the camera hole has definitely been one of the funniest ones. In fact, there’s a dedicated sub-reddit S10 wallpapers, which can be accessed here, with users sharing their most creative and hilarious ideas.

The Galaxy S10 wallpapers on the sub-reddit utilise Galaxy S10+’s punch hole as Johnny 5’s double lens face, Kim Jong-Un’s binoculars or FuturuRama’s eyes. There’s even a wallpaper where someone has managed to fit in the camera bump of the iPhone XS Max into the S10’s cutout.

There are several innovative wallpapers around single punch hole on Galaxy S10, S10e as well. For the phones, one can find the cutout used as R2D2’s single eye, the ball in Jumpman’s logo, Stitch’s nose or one of Mickie Mouse’s ear.

The Samsung ‘S10wallpapers’ community was created earlier this week on Reddit and it already has more 8,000 subscribers. People also took to Twitter to post about the Galaxy S10 wallpapers.

The perfect wallpaper for the samsung Galaxy S10+！ pic.twitter.com/VQS0RUhy5O — Eddie CHEN (@chenshengkui) March 4, 2019

Smart wallpapers for Samsung Galaxy S10 pic.twitter.com/mo1jJnEvqF — Dr. Kash Sirinanda (@kashthefuturist) March 6, 2019

Was looking for wallpapers for the new Samsung Galaxy S10 and the search results did not disappoint hahahaha pic.twitter.com/e0atzVddly — Jopao (@J0PA0) March 4, 2019

Samsung introduced its Infinity-O display on the Galaxy A8s smartphone last year, though the feature seems to have gained popularity only with the Galaxy S10 series. The idea seems to be embracing or fixing the camera cutout that stands out on the near bezel-less screen.

Samsung Galaxy S10, S10+, and S10e are the company’s flagship phones for 2019, India sales for which start from March. The phones come with an Infinity O punch-hole display, either Snapdragon 855 or Exynos 9820 processor, a metal and glass body design, IP68 water and dust resistance rating.