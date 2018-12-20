Testing Apple iPhone XS Max accessories: Element Case Vapor-S and ZAAP Quick Touch One Pro

The Apple iPhone XS Max is a unique phone in the iOS universe. It might be the first of many in this size, but for now it is unique. But it also posses unique challenges. Despite having the best glass Apple has ever put on a phone, the fact is that this phone has glass on two sides, which has its threshold.

Given the price tag of the phone you have to invest in something that protects it all day long. And since you have paid a grand packet on the iPhone XS Max, it might not make much sense to mummify your phone, hiding its features and style.

This is where the Element Case Vapor-S comes in. The Vapor-S is a metal bumper case for the iPhone XS Max with rear glass protection. That is putting it mildly. This is infact a military grade metal frame for the iPhone, that keeps it away from the surface in case of a fall.

And I was not joking when I said military grade. The case needs to be riveted in with a unique wrench, which you also need in order to take the case off. This means the bumper is tightly in place at all times.

Despite the five-odd screws, I did feel one spot where I thought the frame was not fully tightened, maybe because I hadn’t screwed it all the way in.

I did drop the phone a couple of times with the bumper on — no, not intentionally. And it did come out without any scars or blemishes. That is tough because the bumper does not let the phone touch any surface, unless you have dropped it bang on a skewer.

The Element Case Vapor-S is available in multiple colours and also for the iPhone XS. The iPhone XS Max version costs Rs 4,990 and is a good investment to protect your precious phone.

The other challenge is when you are driving. Where do you keep the phone so that you can access features like music and navigation without it coming in the way of your driving. During a recent long drive, I tested the ZAAP Quick Touch One Pro mount.

This new mount is flexible enough to hold the largest phones available in the market. I am not a big fan of mounts as the ones I have used so far all failed after a while. They become a threat to the phone as well as to the driver, who is more focused on propping up the mount than driving.

The ZAAP Quick Touch One Pro is different. From the moment you take it out of the box you know this is sturdier than the ones available from roadside vendors. It uses a sticky gel pad in the suction cup to hold the mount in place. And my 400-km drive through the butter smooth Yamuna Express Highway and the moon surface like UP roads below it could not dislodge the mount even once.

The mount lets you adjust the viewing angle and the grip expands to fit the phone tightly after which you can secure it.

I used the iPhone XS Max with the Element Case Vapor-S bumper and that is stretching any mount. But the ZAAP Quick Touch One Pro stayed firmly in place. My only issue was where to place the mount and I finally realised that the top right corner of the windshield was where it would bother me the least, and still offer easy viewing when needed.

My only grouse, this mount like most other others results in some weird noises when you are on bumpy roads. But then you have enough loud music to get over it.

Priced at Rs 3,300, the ZAAP Quick Touch One Pro is a good option for those who are on the road more than needed.