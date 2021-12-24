scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, December 24, 2021
MUST READ

Tecno Spark 8 new variant launched: Check price, specifications

Here's all you need to know about the Tecno Spark 8 smartphone including price, features and specifications.

By: Tech Desk | New Delhi |
December 24, 2021 12:30:18 pm
tecno, tecno spark, tecno spark 8,Check out all about the new Tecno Spark 8. (Image Source: Tecno)

Tecno has launched an all-new variant of its most popular Spark series. The Spark 8 now has a 4+ 64GB variant which is priced at Rs 10,999. Here’s a look at the features, specifications of the phone.

Tecno Spark 8: Specifications

The Tecno Spark 8 runs the MediaTek Helio G25 processor, and now comes with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage space. The phone supports expandable storage up to 256GB via a microSD slot. The device has a 6.56-inch display with 120 Hz touch response. The display resolution remains HD+ (1612 x 720), and it has a dot notch with a maximum brightness of 480 nits. The aspect ratio is 20.15:9.

The phone has launched with three colour options, including Atlantic Blue, Turquoise Cyan and Iris Purple. The camera at the back is a dual 16MP along with an AI Lens. It comes with AI Portrait, AR filters, Timelapse and other software features. The front camera is 8MP.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
Top Tech News Now
Click here for more

The phone has a 5,000mAh battery and runs Android 11 with Tecno’s HiOS on top. The variant also has improved Indian language support.

Launch offers include a free Bluetooth earpiece worth Rs 799 when users buy the phone. The company also offers a one-time screen replacement for free. The new smartphone is available in retail stores all across India starting today.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Tech

Advertisement

Photos

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G price in India, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G photos, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G camera, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G price, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G price in India
Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G first look: Big display, Qualcomm 778G processor and 64MP camera

Best of Express

Must Read

Advertisement

Dec 24: Latest News

Advertisement