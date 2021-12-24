Tecno Spark 8 new variant launched: Check price, specifications

Tecno has launched an all-new variant of its most popular Spark series. The Spark 8 now has a 4+ 64GB variant which is priced at Rs 10,999. Here’s a look at the features, specifications of the phone.

Tecno Spark 8: Specifications

The Tecno Spark 8 runs the MediaTek Helio G25 processor, and now comes with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage space. The phone supports expandable storage up to 256GB via a microSD slot. The device has a 6.56-inch display with 120 Hz touch response. The display resolution remains HD+ (1612 x 720), and it has a dot notch with a maximum brightness of 480 nits. The aspect ratio is 20.15:9.

The phone has launched with three colour options, including Atlantic Blue, Turquoise Cyan and Iris Purple. The camera at the back is a dual 16MP along with an AI Lens. It comes with AI Portrait, AR filters, Timelapse and other software features. The front camera is 8MP.

The phone has a 5,000mAh battery and runs Android 11 with Tecno’s HiOS on top. The variant also has improved Indian language support.

Launch offers include a free Bluetooth earpiece worth Rs 799 when users buy the phone. The company also offers a one-time screen replacement for free. The new smartphone is available in retail stores all across India starting today.