Tecno Phantom 9 with in-display fingerprint scanner, triple rear cameras launched in India

Tecno has launched its new smartphone, Phantom 9 at a price of Rs 14,999 in India. The smartphone comes with a triple back camera setup and an in-display fingerprint reader. The device comes in a single storage variant comprising of 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. It will be available for sale through Flipkart from July 17.

Among key features, the new Phantom 9 comes with a dual selfie flash which comes with a 32MP front sensor for clicking selfies and video calls. The device comes with a 6.4-inch full-HD+ display with 1080×2340 pixel resolution and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It has a U-shaped notch at the top of the screen which houses the front camera. It also comes with an AI face unlock feature.

The smartphone is powered by MediaTek Helio P35 processor which has been paired with 6GB RAM and 128 GB storage. It runs on Google’s Android 9 Pie based HiOS 5.0 skin on top. The Tecno Phantom 9 packs a 3,500 mAh battery and comes with connectivity options which include 4G LTE, WiFi 802.11 a/b/g/n, Bluetooth 5, A-GPS, Micro-USB, and 3.5mm headphone jack.

In terms of optics, the smartphone comes with a three-camera setup at the back which includes a 16MP primary camera, 8MP wide-angle sensor, and a 2MP depth sensor. On the front, the camera comes with a 32MP camera with a dual flash module. The front snapper comes with AI beauty mode and wide selfie mode.

The company is offering a 100-day free replacement for the Phantom 9 smartphone. It also comes with one-time screen replacement, and a one-month extended warranty over the standard warranty of 12 months.