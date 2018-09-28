Tecno launches AI-powered Camon iAIR2+, Camon i2 and Camon i2X in India: Price, specifications

Tecno Camon iAIR2+, Camon i2, and Camon i2X share similar specifications, though they differ in terms of storage configurations and camera specifications.

Tecno has launched three new smartphones to its Camon range, that will be powered by artificial intelligence and sport notched displays. These phones are Camon iAIR2+, Camon i2, and Camon i2X, and have been priced under Rs 15,000. Each of these phones are already available for sale, and can be purchased through offline retail stores.

Tecno Camon iAIR2+, Camon i2, and Camon i2X share similar specifications, though they differ in terms of storage configurations and camera specifications. Each of the three sport 6.2-inch HD+ displays, that come with a notch on top, as well as a screen aspect ratio of 19:9. Running the quad-core MediaTek MTK6761 processor, they are based on HiOS2.0 over and above Android 8.1 Oreo, alongside a 3750mAh battery, backed by AI power management. All the phones come with Face Unlock, while sporting a fingerprint sensor at the back.

While Camon iAIR2+ comes with 2GB RAM and 32GB of internal memory, Camon i2 comes with 3GB RAM and 32GB of internal storage. Meanwhile, Camon i2X features 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal memory. Each of these phones will be expandable up to 128GB, and come with a dedicated microSD card slot.

On the camera front, each of the new Tecno Camon phones feature dual rear camera configurations which are vertically stacked, as well as a single front camera. Camon iAIR2+ offers a 13MP+2MP dual rear camera setup, and an 8MP front camera, while Camon i2 sports a 13MP+2MP rear camera combination as well as a 16MP front camera. Also, Camon i2X has a 13MP+5MP dual rear combination, as well as a 16MP front sensor. Each of the dual rear cameras are assisted by Quad LED flash, while the front cameras come with front flash.

Also read: Tecno Camon iAce and Camon iSky with FullView display, AI-enabled camera launched: Price, specifications

Dual-SIM VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, a microUSB port and a 3.5mm headphone jack are among the various connectivity modes on these phones. Tecno Camon iAIR2+, Camon i2, and Camon i2X are priced at Rs 8,999, Rs 10,499, and Rs 12,499 respectively. Users can avail Jio cashback worth Rs 2,200, that is available for prepaid recharge users subscribing to the Rs 198/Rs 299 plans.

