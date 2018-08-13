Tecno Camon iAce and Camon iSky with FullView display, AI-enabled camera launched: Price, specifications

Tecno Camon iAce and Camon iSky with FullView display launched for a price starting at Rs 6,799 Tecno Camon iAce and Camon iSky with FullView display launched for a price starting at Rs 6,799

Tecno Mobile, the sub-brand of Transsion Holdings has launched two new smartphones from its budget portfolio, Camon iAce and Camon iSky in India. The highlights of both the handsets are the FullView 18:9 display and AI-enabled camera sensor. Tecno Camon iSky has been priced at Rs 6,799, while the Camon iAce price has been set at Rs 7,499. Both the handsets bundle Rs 2,200 Jio cashback offer valid on recharge of Rs 198 or Rs 299 plan, one-time screen replacement, 100 days free replacement and one month extended warranty.

Talking about specifications, Tecno Camon iAce features a 5.5-inch HD+ (1440 x 720 pixel resolution) 18:9 display with 2.5D curved glass on top. Powering the phone is a quad-core MediaTek MT6739 processor paired with PowerVR Rogue GE8100 GPU. It comes with 2GB RAM and 16GB inbuilt storage which is further expandable up to 128GB via microSD card. The dual-SIM Camon iAce runs HiOS on top of Android Oreo. The phone sports a 13MP primary camera sensor with f/2.0 aperture. Up front, it gets an 8MP camera with f/2.0 aperture. Both the imaging sensors are AI-enabled and come with LED flash support. The new Camon iAce features facial unlock and carries a 3,050mAh battery. Available in three colour options Champagne Gold, Midnight Black and Midnight Blue, the budget-centric Camon iAce can be purchased across India through 35,000+ retail outlets from August 13.

Coming to the Camon iSky, this phone too features a similar 5.5-inch HD+ FullView display, is powered by MediaTek MT6739 chipset and offers similar RAM/storage configuration as the Camon iAce. The dual-SIM Camon iSky runs HiOS based Android Oreo. On the camera front, it sports a 13MP primary sensor with dual-LED flash. f/2.0 aperture and secondary VGA camera. At the front, it has a 13MP camera sensor that comes with dual-LED flash module. Camon iSky packs a 3,050mAh battery and support face unlock. The smartphone will be available for purchase from August 20.

