Tecno Camon i4 with triple camera setup launched: Price, specifications

Tecno Camon i4 has been launched in India, featuring a triple-camera setup on the back. The device has been made available in three storage variants – 2GB RAM/32GB storage, 3GB RAM/32GB storage and 4GB RAM/64GB storage priced at Rs 9,599, Rs 10,599 and Rs 11,999, respectively. It will be made available in Aqua Blue, Champagne Gold, Midnight Black and Nebula Black colour variants.

The phone will be made available to consumers via leading retail stores in India. The company has stated that the device will be a part of its 111 initiative, under this customers are offered a one-time free screen replacement within 6 months of purchase, 100 days no questions free replacement guarantee and one month of extended warranty.

Key features of the device include a 6.2-inch HD+ waterdrop notch style display, triple camera setup on the back, 3,500mAh battery and Android 9.0 Pie.

Tecno Camon i4 sports a 6.2-inch HD+ waterdrop style notched display with a resolution of 1520×720 pixels. There are two processor variants of the device, the 2GB RAM and 3GB RAM variants are powered by the MediaTek Helio A22 processor, whereas the 4GB RAM variant is powered by the MediaTek Helio P22 processor.

The device runs Google’s Android 9.0 Pie operating system with the company’s own HIOS 4.6 skin on top. All of this is backed by a 3,500mAh non-removable battery, which comes with support for the company’s proprietary ‘Rocket’ fast charging technology.

Tecno Camon i4 sports a triple camera setup on the back consisting of a 13MP primary sensor paired with an 8MP ultra wide-angle sensor and a 2MP depth sensor. On the front, it features a 16MP sensor for taking selfies.