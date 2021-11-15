Tech launches: Vivo Y15A, Infinix Hot 11 Play, and Tecno Pop 5C smartphones

Here’s a look at some of the budget smartphones launched this week by Vivo, Infinix, and Tecno. The phones have launched in global markets, and the India prices for the same are yet to be confirmed.

Vivo Y15A: Specifications, price

Vivo has launched its Y15A smartphone in the Philippines. The smartphone is available in Mystic Blue and Wave Green colour options at a price of PHP 7999 (approx Rs. 11,900) for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. Vivo Y15A supports dual-SIM functionality and packs a 6.51-inch HD+ (720×1600 pixels) IPS LCD display. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio P35 processor along with 4GB RAM and 64GB inbuilt storage.

The phone comes with an extended RAM feature that will make use of 1GB of internal storage as RAM. The Vivo Y15A runs on Android 11-based Funtouch OS 11.1. It packs a 13MP AI rear sensor and 2MP macro shooter. For selfies and video calling, the phone comes with an 8MP camera. The device is backed a 5,000mAh battery with 10W charging support.

Infinix Hot 11 Play: Specifications, Price

Infinix has launched its Hot 11 Play device. The company has not shared any details about the smartphone’s global availability, as of now. The smartphone will be available in a single 4GB RAM + 128GB storage configuration in four colour variants — Exploratory Blue, Haze Green, Polar Black, and Sunset Gold.

The Infinix Hot 11 Play packs a 6.82-inch HD+ (720×1,640 pixels) IPS waterdrop-style notch display with a 90.66 percent screen-to-body ratio. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio G35 processor along with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage that is expandable via a microSD card (up to 512GB). The Infinix Hot 11 Play supports dual-SIM (Nano) functionality and runs on XOS 7.6, based on Android 11

It has a dual-camera at the back with a 13MP main camera. For selfies, the device packs an 8MP front camera with a front flash. The Infinix Hot 11 Play is backed by a 6,000mAh battery.

Tecno Pop 5C: Specifications, price

Tecno has launched a new device in the ultra-budget segment; the Tecno Pop 5C, in the global market. The smartphone features entry-level specifications and runs on Android 10 (Go edition). The company has not revealed any information regarding the pricing of the smartphone.

It packs a 5-inch (480×584 pixels) FWVGA display. As per a report by GSM Arena, the smartphone will be powered by the Unisoc SC7731E. The smartphone will come with 1GB RAM and internal storage of 16GB, which can be expanded using a microSD card. The Tecno Pop 5C will pack a 5MP rear camera and a 2MP selfie camera.