TCL working on five foldable devices, including a watch-like smartphone: Report

TCL is working on as many as five foldable devices, including a smartphone in the form of a watch. CNET has obtained images and patent filings that show the Chinese company is working on a number of foldable devices. The list includes two tablets, two phones and a foldable phone that turns into a smartwatch.

Out of the two tablets, one has a display that opens like a book, and the other features a display on the outside, similar to that of Royole Flexpai. Then there are two flip-phone devices with flexible displays with either on the inside or outside. Lastly, TCL is working on a foldable phone in the form of a smartwatch. It somewhat looks like the Lenovo prototype, showed back in 2016.

However, there is no official confirmation from TCL on when will these devices will be launched. A TCL executive previously told the publication that it would launch a foldable device in 2020.

TCL, the company behind Alcatel phones and BlackBerry Key 2, isn’t the only company working on foldable devices. Samsung, the world’s biggest smartphone maker, plans to announce a foldable phone alongside the Galaxy S10 on February 20 in San Francisco. The South Korean major gave a sneak peek at a foldable phone prototype in November last year.

Huawei, the controversial Chinese telecommunications giant and smartphone maker, is also expected to launch a foldable phone at MWC 2019 next week. Motorola may also launch a $1500 Razr phone as early as this month. Xiaomi and Oppo are also working on foldable phones.

Last year, a little known Chinese company Royole stunned many when it launched the world’s first foldable phone. The Flexpai is already available in China and costs a staggering $1319.