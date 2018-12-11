Tambo TA-40 Superphone running Android Oreo (Go Edition) launched in India

Tambo Mobiles has launched a new smartphone, Tambo TA-40 Superphone in India. The device will be made available across India through offline stores. It is priced at Rs 5,999, and comes in Red, Steel Grey and Champagne colour options.

Key features include a 5.45-inch IPS full view display, multi-purpose fingerprint sensor, face unlock, Android Oreo (Go Edition), 2,400mAh battery and a bokeh mode.

Tambo TA-40 Superphone sports a 5.45-inch IPS full view display. It is powered by a 1.3GHz quad-core processor paired with 1 GB of RAM along with 8GB of internal storage expandable up to 64GB via a microSD card.

The device runs Google’s Android Oreo (Go Edition) operating system. All of this is backed by a 2,400mAh battery.

In terms of security options, Tambo TA-40 Superphone comes equipped with a multi-purpose fingerprint sensor and facial recognition technology.

The device sports a 5MP camera sensor on the back paired with an LED flash. On the front, it features a 5MP sensor for facial recognition and taking selfies. The camera comes with a number of new features including a bokeh mode, time-lapse, beautification and facial stickers.

Connectivity options include 4G, VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, A-GPS, GLONASS, microUSB and a 3.5mm headphone jack.