T-Mobile to launch its 5G network in six US cities, Galaxy S10 5G on June 28

US-based telecom operator T-Mobile will be launching its 5G services in six US cities namely Atlanta, Cleveland, Dallas, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, and New York City on Friday, June 28. In all these cities, the telecom operator has millimeter wave (mmWave) high-band spectrum. The telco will also launch the Samsung Galaxy S10 5G in these six cities on the same day.

T-Mobile users who are willing to buy the Samsung Galaxy S10 5G can be able to do so by paying $1,299.99 in a single transaction or if they chose to pay through monthly installments, they will need to first make a down payment of $549.99 and rest of the amount can be paid at $31.25 per month. The smartphone will be available in select stores the six cities, the company informed in a release to the media.

The telecom operator has clarified that its 5G coverage is limited only to the six US cities and in areas where it does not provide 5G services, the device will automatically switch to T-Mobile’s nationwide LTE network. The 5G services are likely to be limited to outdoor areas, according to the release by the operator.

5G is the fifth-generation mobile technology which can provide speeds up to 100 times quicker than that of 4G LTE and has a latency of 1 millisecond.

In case you are not aware, Samsung Galaxy S10 5G supports 5G network. Apart from this, the device comes with a 6.7-inch Quad HD+ curved dynamic display. It also features quad cameras on the back, one of which is a time of flight sensor to measure depth. It also packs a 4,500mAh battery with Wireless Power Share, Fast Wireless charging 2.0 and Super Fast charging at 25W.