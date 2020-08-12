Surface Duo: Here’s what you should expect to pay for dual-screen Android device

The dual-screen device has two 5.6-inch displays that fold out into an 8.3-inch screen.

Microsoft will reportedly take the wraps off the Surface Duo this month, and while we already knew pretty much everything about the dual-screen Android device, what we didn’t actually know was the pricing. But information published by leaker Panda on Twitter reveals how much the Surface Duo is going to cost when it goes on sale in the coming days.

According to the leak, the Surface Duo will start at $1,400 in the US, making it cheaper than the Galaxy Fold and Motorola Razr. This means the Surface Duo will be an expensive device, costing hundreds of dollar more than the iPhone 11 Pro. In contrast, the Galaxy Fold costs $1980, whereas the Motorola Razr will set you back by $1499.

The report also indicates that the Surface Duo will come bundled with a bumper case, a power adapter, USB-C to USB-C cable, a stylus, and the Surface EarBuds. Of course we don’t know any of this for certain, but for a device with a new form factor, the high price seems justified.

The news of Surface Duo launching this month is gaining steam. Last month, Paul Thurott posted on Twitter that Microsoft was planning virtual briefings for “Microsoft MVPs” on August 12. Meanwhile, Windows Central claims the Surface Duo will start shipping as early as August 24. It’s worth noting that Microsoft is yet to confirm that that dual-screen Android device will launch this month. The company previously said that it would launch the Duo towards the end of 2020. Evan Blass too claims that the launch of the Surface Duo is around the corner. He recently posted a couple of official product renders of the device. The Surface Duo is expected to be available from AT&T, a major operator in the US.

With the Surface Duo, Microsoft is trying to create a new product category that doesn’t exist. It’s neither a phone nor a tablet. Instead, it blends the concept of smartphones and tablets. The Android-powered device will reportedly run on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855, 6GB RAM with either 64GB or 256GB of storage, and an 11MP camera.

EXCLUSIVE: More official images (thread) of the Microsoft Surface Duo. It’s set to launch VERY soon. Who else is excited? pic.twitter.com/1ZSEwNw33L — Panda (@samsungbloat) August 11, 2020

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Unlike the Galaxy Fold, the Surface Duo doesn’t feature a foldable screen. What you get with the Duo are separate 5.6-inch displays held together by Microsoft-designed 360-degree hinge that transforms the device into an 8.3-inch screen.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd