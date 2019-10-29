Special offers make OnePlus 7T, 7T Pro (even more) irresistible!

By launching OnePlus 7T and OnePlus 7T Pro, OnePlus has given us all enough reasons to switch from our existing phones and hop on the OnePlus 7T train. In best OnePlus tradition, the two phones come bundled with the best of both worlds – high end specs and value for money price tag.

The OnePlus 7T sports a beautiful 6.55 inch AMOLED display with 90 Hz refresh rate, is powered by the most powerful of Qualcomm’s processors, the Snapdragon 855+, coupled with a lot of RAM and storage. And by “a lot,” we mean…well, just consider that the base model of the phone comes with a massive 8 GB RAM. And of course, there is Warp Charge 30T that can charge the phone in about an hour.

Its Pro brother brings even more impressive design and spec elements to the table. The OnePlus 7T Pro comes with an even bigger edge to edge AMOLED display with higher resolution and 90 HZ refresh rate, a pop up camera, and a bigger battery. The two phones come with the latest version of Android – Android 10, which is yet to make an appearance on most smartphones. The OS is topped with OnePlus’ efficient and simple Oxygen UI that literally breathes more life into the phone. These top of the line specs are bundled with two very competitive price tags. The OnePlus 7T comes with a starting price of Rs. 37,999 while the OnePlus 7T Pro is priced at Rs. 53,999.

All of these numbers and features already make OnePlus 7T duo a very sweet deal but just in case you like your tech extra sweet, OnePlus is making it rain digital sugar this time.

The already super competitively priced phones are actually getting even more affordable. Starting from October 26, you can get up to Rs. 8,000 off on the OnePlus 7T series. This means you can get your hands on the OnePlus 7T for as low as Rs. 32,499, which is a price even lower than the launch price of the OnePlus 7, all thanks to a number of offers and tie-ups.

First, you can get up to Rs. 2,000 off if an existing OnePlus user recommends the device to you with the help of the OnePlus Referral Program. All you need to do is get a referral code that will get you a discount on the phone. You can get another Rs. 2,000 off if you give in your older phone in exchange of the device. And in addition to this you can also avail instant discounts from HDFC if you carry out your purchase using an HDFC bank card.

Thanks to these discounts, you can get a discount of up to Rs. 5,500 on the OnePlus 7T which will bring down the price from the original Rs. 37,999 to Rs. 32,4999 and can get a maximum discount of Rs. 8,000 on the OnePlus 7T Pro, allowing you to get the phone for as low as Rs. 45,999. This offer is available for the OnePlus 7 Pro as well, where you can get up to Rs.8,000 off on the phone. This means the OnePlus 7 Pro which is priced at Rs. 44,999 can be purchased for Rs. 36,999.

In addition to this, you can also get these devices on an EMI based plan. OnePlus is offering no-cost EMI plans which makes it even more easy to bring a OnePlus home. There is a three month no-cost EMI offer on the OnePlus 7T while there is a six month no-cost EMI plan you can avail on the OnePlus 7T Pro and the OnePlus 7Pro.

There is no question that the three smartphones bring their A game to the table when it comes to specs and features. And these offers and tie-ups make the OnePlus 7T, OnePlus 7T Pro and the OnePlus 7 Pro, even more value for money than they were. The OnePlus trio has become even more awesome (for us) and lethal (for its competition) than ever before. Even the OnePlus 7 Pro, which was launched slightly earlier than the 7T series has some very impressive credentials up its sleeve. The beautifully tall display with 90 Hz refresh rate make it a formidable proposition even now.

But these amazing offers are not going to be around forever. You can only avail these offers till 16 November, 2019. So if you had set your heart on a OnePlus, this is the time to get your hands on the latest from the Never Settlers.