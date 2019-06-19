Sony’s upcoming smartphone could have eight cameras in total

Sony wants to release a smartphone with eight camera cameras, six on the rear and two on the front. Max J, better known as @Samsung_News_ on Twitter, posted a picture of an unnamed Xperia phone with six rear-facing cameras. The leaker says the smartphone is still in development, meaning the final camera specifications could be entirely different when the device hits the market.

According to Max J, the unnamed Sony Xperia handset will have a 48MP primary sensor, a 20MP sensor, a 16MP sensor, a 12MP sensor and an 8MP sensor. The sixth lens is said to be a 0.5MP ToF sensor. All five sensors will have an aperture of f/2.4. The 48MP and 12MP camera sensors will have a dual variable aperture between f/1.2 and f/2.4. On the front, the phone is expected to offer a 10MP sensor and a 0.3MP ToF sensor.

Other details about the smartphone, including a processor and battery, are currently missing. The renders leaker Max J tweeted were purely based on imagination so expect the actual device to look entirely different.

The trend to launch smartphones with a multi-camera setup has gained momentum over the past few months. A majority of Chinese smartphone makers now offer phones that come with two or three cameras on the back. In fact, we are already seeing a growing list of phones with four cameras on the back. Smartphones with five rear cameras or more are going to be the next big trend. Earlier this year, Nokia 9 PureView became the world’s first phone with five camera lenses on the back.

It is quite possible if Sony launches a new Xperia flagship with six camera lenses on the back. Light, the company that worked closely with HMD Global on the Nokia 9 PureView, previously said that it was working with Sony to launch smartphones with a multi-camera setup.