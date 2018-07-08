Sony Xperia XZs, Xperia L2, Xperia R1 get price cut in India: All you need to know

Sony has slashed the price of the Xperia XZs, Xperia L2 and Xperia R1 in India. Sony has slashed the price of the Xperia XZs, Xperia L2 and Xperia R1 in India.

Sony has slashed the price of the Xperia XZs, Xperia L2 and Xperia R1 in India. The Xperia XZs will now cost Rs 29,990, down from Rs 39,990. Meanwhile, the Xperia L2 is cheaper by Rs 5,000, and will now cost Rs 14,990. Also, the Xperia R1 has received a Rs 1,000 price cut, and will retail for Rs 9,990 in the market. The price changes will be effective across online platforms Amazon and Flipkart, as well as through Sony Centres and other offline retail channels.

The Xperia XZs, the company’s last generation flagship, now costs Rs 29,990. The phone boasts a 5.2-inch LCD FHD display (16:9) and comes with an aluminum unibody design. Under the hood, it is powered by the Snapdragon 820 processor coupled with 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal memory. A microSD card slot is also available to expand the internal memory (up to 256GB). The handset is backed by a 2900Ah battery with Qualcomm QuickCharge 3.0 support. On the camera front, Sony Xperia XZs features a 19MP rear camera with f/2.0 aperture, as well as a 13MP selfie lens.

Sony Xperia L2 is also getting a price cut in India, which will be made available at Rs 14,990. The Xperia L2 was previously selling for Rs 19,990. The mid-end smartphone a 5.5-inch 720p HD display and is powered by a MediaTek MT6737T processor. The phone is further backed by 3GB RAM and 32GB of internal memory, microSD support, and a 3000mAh battery. The cameras on this phone include a 13MP rear lens and an 8MP selfie shooter. The handset runs on Android Nougat.

Next up is the Xperia R1. The entry-level phone now costs Rs 9,990, down from Rs 10,990. The device comes with a 5.2-inch 720p HD display and is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 420 processor. It is backed by 2GB RAM, 16GB of internal memory, and supports expandable storage up to 256GB. The phone gets a 2620mAh battery, and runs on Android Oreo. It also has a 13MP rear lens and an 8MP front camera.

