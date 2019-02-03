Sony Xperia XZ4 to sport triple camera setup with 52MP sensor: Report

A new leaked image of Sony Xperia XZ4 has surfaced on the internet, which is expected to be Sony’s flagship smartphone. The leaked image shared by Sumanhoinfo hints at not only triple camera setup of Xperia XZ4 but also camera specs as well.

The triple camera setup of the Sony phone has been positioned vertically, centered horizontally at the back. Going by the image, the main camera of the phone sits in the middle of the setup, which is a whopping 52MP sensor with an aperture of f/1.6.

Based on the leaked image, Sony XZ4 has a 16MP telephoto lens with an aperture of f/2.6. It sits above the main camera. The 0.3MP time of flight (ToF) camera sits below the main camera and it has an aperture of f/1.4.

The ToF camera may be used to measure distance. It can also play a vital role in augmented reality features of the phone. While the primary and secondary sensors contribute towards high-resolution images, the ToF sensor is used in autofocus and for 3D scanning.

Oppo R17 Pro already carries the ToF sensor and Apple is expected to bring in ToF sensor for its triple camera set up in the upcoming iPhones.

The back of the phone — visible in the leaked image — doesn’t sport a fingerprint sensor. Either Sony has gotten rid of the fingerprint sensor altogether for the face unlock feature or it has been placed elsewhere, like into the side of the phone or under the display.

Sumanhoinfo reveals that the image was posted to Reddit and the image itself seems to be using a CAD-based rendered image leaked in the past. It adds that the image certainly is not official.

Based on previous leaks, Sony Xperia XZ4 is expected to feature a 6.5-inch QHD+ OLED display with 21:9 aspect ratio. Other features of the Xperia XZ3 successor include a Snapdragon 855 processor, 6GB RAM, 128GB of internal storage and 4,400 mAh battery with wireless charging.

Sony is expected to pull off the curtain at Xperia XZ4 at the MWC 2019, which commences on February 25 and goes on till February 28.