Sony Xperia XZ4 Compact specifications, 360-degree video leaked

Sony Xperia XZ4 Compact could launch alongside Xperia XZ4 early next year. Previously, Xperia XZ4 was leaked in 360-degree video by MySmartPrice and @OnLeaks. Now @OnLeaks in collaboration with CompareRaja has put out image renders, specifications as well as 360-degree video of Sony Xperia XZ4 Compact. The phone is expected to sport significant bezels, glossy back design and single rear camera. Just like Xperia XZ4, the phone will have a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Advertising

Sony Xperia XZ4 Compact will be thicker when compared to Xperia XZ4 and will have a smaller display. The phone will have dual front speakers. A 3.5mm headset jack will be present at the top, while a USB Type-C charging port could be placed at the bottom. The top bezel will include the front camera sensor. Unlike Xperia XZ4, which is expected to come with triple rear cameras, the Compact version will have a single back camera with LED flash.

The volume rocker keys along with power button and fingerprint sensor could be placed on the right edge. On the left edge will be SIM tray. Sony Xperia XZ4 Compact will have a glossy back design, similar to Xperia XZ4 as per leaked renders. The Compact variant could have a smaller 5-inch screen, compared to a 6.55-inch display on Xperia XZ4. While Sony Xperia XZ4 could have a 9mm thickness, Xperia XZ4 could be 9.3mm thin. Dimensions of Xperia XZ4 Compact are 139.9 x 66.5 x 9.3mm.

As for Sony Xperia XZ4, the phone could be powered by the latest Snapdragon 855 processor. It could feature a 6.5-inch flat display with minimum bezels and a screen aspect ratio of 21:9. It is expected to feature a single front camera and vertically stacked triple rear cameras, a first for any Sony Xperia phone.