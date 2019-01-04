Sony Xperia XZ4 appears on Geekbench, could run Snapdragon 855 processor

Sony is holding an event on January 7 in Las Vegas, where they might launch the new Xperia XZ4 smartphone. The device recently showed up on AnTuTu and now has appeared on Geekbench with the model number l8134 according to a report by GizChina. The company was earlier being said to launch this new smartphone at MWC 2019.

According to the Geekbench listing, Sony Xperia XZ4 will be powered by an 8-core processor clocked at 1.78GHz, which the site claims might be the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor. It will come with 8GB of RAM and will run Google’s Android 9.0 Pie operating system out of the box.

The device recently appeared on AnTuTu benchmark, where it was able to score 3,95,721 points. This is one of the highest scores that have been scored by any smartphone on the benchmark test. The device has passed both the iPhone Xs powered by A12 Bionic processor and Huawei Mate 20 Pro powered by the Kirin 980 processor.

According to earlier leaks, the Sony Xperia Z4 might sport a 6.5-inch display with an aspect ratio of 21:9. This might also become the company’s first smartphone to sport a triple camera setup on the back.

A 360-degree video render also shows that the company has decided to move the fingerprint sensor from the back to the right edge, sandwiched between the power button and volume rockers.