Sony Xperia XZ4 360-degree video leak reveals triple rear cameras

Sony Xperia XZ4 has been spotted through a 360-degree video leaked by MySmartPrice and @OnLeaks. The footage reveals that the upcoming Xperia phone could come with a triple-rear camera configuration, as well as a fingerprint scanner on the side.

Xperia XZ4 is expected to be unveiled by the company during Mobile World Congress 2019. Xperia XZ4, is expected to come with 6.5-inch display, and a screen aspect ratio of 21:9. The phone’s front indicates a flat display with minimal bezels on the side and a chin below.

On the right side of Xperis XZ4’s front, one can spot the fingerprint sensor, that is sandwiched between the volume rocker buttons and the phone’s power button. Curiously, there’s an additional button towards the bottom, though it does not appear to be of any significance.

While the front showcases a single rear camera, a vertically stacked triple rear camera configuration can be seen at the back, running along the phone’s centre. While the specifications remain unknown, the setup would be a first for any Sony Xperia phone. At the camera bump, Sony Xperia XZ4 could have a 9mm thickness.

Further, one can spot a type-C USB port at the bottom with a speaker grille to its right. This Sony phone seems to lack a 3.5mm headphone jack, while the SIM tray can be seen at the left side.