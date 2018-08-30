IFA 2018: Sony announces Xperia XZ3 mobile, new WH-1000XM3 noise-cancelling headphones

Sony Xperia XZ3 has been officially launched, featuring a 6.1-inch QHD+ OLED display and Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor. Sony Xperia XZ3 has been officially launched, featuring a 6.1-inch QHD+ OLED display and Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor.

Sony announced the Xperia XZ3 flagship phone at the IFA show in Berlin. The company also showcased new noise-cancelling headphones called WH-1000XM3, as well as two new 4K HDR television sets. The Xperia XZ3 comes with a 6-inch OLED display, QHD+ resolution and relies on Sony’s own Bravia technology for the display. It also comes with front sound speakers and a Dynamic Vibration system as well for audio quality.

The smartphone also comes with a new user interface called Side Sense, which can figure out the user’s habits and predict the apps that will be used next in the side slide. There’s also a Smart launch feature, where holding the phone horizontal will automatically launch the camera to take pictures. Xperia XZ3’s camera will also support 960 fps slow-motion video at 1080p full HD resolution. It will be one of the first phones in the world to launch with Android 9 Pie. Pre-orders will open in Europe soon, and it will go on sale in September.

Other specifications of Sony Xperia XZ3 are 6-inch 18:9 QHD+ HDR OLED display with 3D glass design. It has a 19MP Motion Eye main camera and 13MP front camera. However, both the front and rear camera support a Bokeh mode to blur out the background, though Sony has not gone for a dual-camera system. The rear camera also supports 4K HDR Movie recording, and there’s advanced 3D Creator now with facial expressions on the front camera. The flagship phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor.

The smartphone has Corning Gorilla Glass 5 on the front and back, and also comes with IP65/IP68 certified water resistance. It will come in Black, White Silver, Forest Green, and Bordeaux Red. Sony also showcased its new WH-1000XM3 noise cancelling headphones with Bluetooth wireless capabilities. Sony says the headphones use a newly developed noise-cancelling processor called the HD Noise cancelling Processor QN1, which is more powerful than seen on previous variants.

