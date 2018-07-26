Sony Xperia XZ3 leaked renders reveal single camera, curved glass design

Sony Xperia XZ3 leaked renders reveal the phone featuring a single camera module (Image Source: CompareRaja) Sony Xperia XZ3 leaked renders reveal the phone featuring a single camera module (Image Source: CompareRaja)

Sony is widely expected to unveil its next flagship phone, what could be the Xperia XZ3, at IFA 2018 in Berlin. While recently a set of case renders gave a glimpse of the Xperia XZ3 smartphone, the latest strings of leaked images now show a 360-degree view of the device.

The leaked renders shared by @OnLeaks and CompareRaja reveal the purported Xperia XZ3’s design. From what one can see, the device has a curvy glass back panel and rounded-corner design. While previous reports suggested the upcoming Xperia smartphone to come with dual cameras similar to the Xperia XZ2 Premium, the leaked renders contradicting reports reveal a single camera module at the rear. The renders show a circular shaped fingerprint sensor placed in the centre below the rear camera. Up front, the alleged Xperia XZ3 is seen featuring a curved notch-less display with thick bezels at the top and bottom.

Also Read: Sony introduces 48MP IMX586 camera sensor for future smartphones

With regards to specification, a GFXBench listing that appeared recently revealed the alleged Sony Xperia XZ3 featuring a XZ smartphone to feature a 5.7-inch display with 2160 x 1080 pixel resolution. The phone could feature Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 845 SoC. The Xperia smartphone is said to come with 6GB RAM/128GB internal storage.

The phone is expected to pack a 3,240mAh battery and run Android P. Sony recently announced its latest 48MP IMX586 CMOS sensor that comes with Quad Bayer array. Reports suggest that the upcoming Xperia XZ3 could likely be the first smartphone from the company to feature the new camera sensor.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd